Liverpool will sign a powerful defender for a knockdown €75m fee this summer, Spurs are in talks over a €30m striker, while Leeds want an Argentina striker, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL TOLD BID FOR KOULIBALY IS LIKELY TO BE ACCEPTED

Liverpool have once again been strongly linked with a move for Kalidou Koulibaly – with a report in Italy claiming their bid of €75m had already been accepted.

The Senegalese international, 28, has developed into one of the world’s premier centre-halves during his time with Napoli.

Colossal performances have seen his name linked with a blockbuster switch to some of Europe’s heavy hitters, with a world record fee for a defender often touted as being required to seal the deal.

However, his fee appears to have taken something of a hit in recent months due to an injury-hit campaign, while the fall in transfer values also looks set to scupper Napoli’s plans of claiming a €100m windfall for their star man.

And with Napoli set to miss out on Champions League football next season, Corriere del Mezzogiorno claims Napoli are ready to sell Koulibaly to the highest bidder this summer.

As per the article, Liverpool have already been in contact with Napoli to offer them €75m (£67million) to sign the centre-half, amid claims Jurgen Klopp believes he would be a dream partner for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence.

The Naples-based paper claims the Serie A giants will hope Koulibaly – who will be fit to start for Napoli when the season resumes on June 20 – can return to his best and convince some of European football’s big hitters to bid higher than Liverpool’s opening gambit. But should that not happen, then the paper suggests Liverpool’s bid of €75m will be enough to convince Napoli to sell.

Klopp already has Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren as options to partner Van Dijk in the starting line-up, though it was reported earlier this year that Matip could be allowed to move on should a deal for Koulibaly be secured.

Koulibaly was arguably the best player on the pitch as Liverpool slipped to a 2-0 Champions League defeat away to the Italians back in September.

The Reds had been chasing a deal for Diego Carlos, but the Brazilian defender has stated his intentions to remain with Sevilla, saying: “I am clear that coming to Sevilla is already taking a very big step.

“If I ever leave Sevilla, it would be to go to a much bigger club, because Sevilla is already a great [club].

When asked if he has received an offer from Liverpool, Carlos said: “So far, my agent does not talk to me about those situations.

“I am not interested to know about other teams.

“I always tell him that, if he is going to tell me something, then it [must] be something firm. He should not come to me with stories, because I must have my head in Sevilla.

“I don’t want those things to cause me a distraction.”

Another man who has caught their eye is Leeds loanee Ben White, though their spies had outlined one key weakness that means an approach now looks unlikely.

In other Liverpool news, the Reds have been told they have signed a ‘Lionel Messi-like star’ who has already wowed a number of their senior stars.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Tottenham have opened talks over a swoop for Rennes striker Mbaye Niang, who has a €30m exit clause in his contract, with the Senegalese attacker also wanted by Marseille (L’Equipe)

Man City have struck a deal with Barcelona – believed to be €40m – to sign Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo this summer (Sport)

Juventus have joined the race for €30m-rated Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, who is also wanted by Man Utd and Tottenham (La Repubblica)

Real Madrid remain keen on Kai Havertz – but will shelve their interest in him for now with the €90m-rated star not considered a priority for this summer (Marca)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received a contract extension offer from Arsenal as the Gunners look to tie down the in-demand striker amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid (L’Equipe)

Leeds are keen on a summer swoop for San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich, who has a €15m exit clause in his contract (Football Insider)

Leeds are also battling Southampton to sign 17-year-old PSG defensive prospect Thierno Baldé, who has been offered pro terms by the Ligue 1 giants (L’Equipe)

Man Utd have agreed to let Chris Smalling stay at Roma until the end of the delayed Serie A season – and remain in talks over a potential long-term deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are all tracking Santiago Arias, with Atletico Madrid prepared to cash in on the Colombian (AS)

Leicester look set to win the race to sign Kristoffer Ajer in a €20m deal from Celtic – with fellow suitors Real Madrid unsure whether to gamble on the Norwegian defender (Nicolo Schira)

Barcelona have targeted Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as their No 1 alternative should a deal for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic fail (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have told Adrien Rabiot’s agent they are keen to bring him to Old Trafford – but two sticking points have emerged in the prospective deal (Calciomercato)

Juventus will ask Barcelona to include Ansu Fati as part of any swap deal for Miralem Pjanic – after the Italians rejected the chance to sign Junior Firpo or Nelson Semedo (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG have turned their attention to closing a deal with Lazio to sign 27-year-old Montenegrin right-back Adam Marusic, who is rated at around €15m (L’Equipe)

Chelsea lead Paris Saint-Germain in the battle to sign Porto’s Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who is rated at around €25million (Le 10 Sport)

Arsenal are leading the chase for unsettled Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik – and could sign the Pole for a discounted fee (La Repubblica)

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has revealed Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have both tried to sign Sandro Tonali, but claims the midfielder “prefers Inter and Juventus” (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich want to sign Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz as part of “a new era” at the club, says their deputy chairman (Bayern 1)

Lille president Gerard Lopez has confirmed they have been inundated with ‘multiple offers’ for rising superstar forward Victor Osimhen who has been linked to a plethora of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham (various)

Fenerbahce are preparing a double swoop for Roma defenders Juan Jesus and Mert Cetin (Sporx)