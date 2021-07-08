Liverpool are ready to push ahead with a deal to sign a midfielder whose performances have dazzled Jurgen Klopp, AC Milan are on the brink of signing a star from Chelsea, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Rafa Benitez is hopeful of bringing a big-name Barcelona star to Everton.

KLOPP PUSHING LIVERPOOL TOWARDS RENATO SANCHES

Jurgen Klopp is reported to have decided that Renato Sanches is the man he wants to plug the gap in Liverpool’s midfield.

The Reds have been linked with a variety of names after Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to PSG was confirmed.

The likes of Youri Tielemans, Florian Neuhaus and Yves Bissouma have all been touted as would-be targets.

However, as per L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, the player he will push to sign is Lille star Sanches.

The paper claims the Reds boss had his head turned by Sanches’ dazzling performances for Portugal at Euro 2020.

And there’s a growing belief that Lille will be forced to sell for a relatively modest fee.

Sanches has just two years left on his deal with the Ligue 1 champions. As such, there’s a growing belief they are willing to sell for around €35m (£30.02m) this summer.

Liverpool make Milinković-Savić enquiry Liverpool have made enquiries about Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as the Anfield outfit continue to search for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Indeed, that’s a fee that is unlikely to put the Reds off with Klopp now ready to push his side to sign the Portuguese star.

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is also aware of Liverpool’s desire for Sanches. He’s revealed on his Here We Go podcast that Liverpool are among five or six clubs keen on Sanches. Romano, however, stresses the Reds are yet to make a formal approach.

BENITEZ PUSHES EVERTON TO SIGN CLEMENT LENGLET

Rafa Benitez has asked Everton to prioritise the signing of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona – and there’s a growing belief he can sign. (Fijaches)

Tottenham can land midfield target Marcel Sabizter for just €20m (£17m) with the player now having less than 12 months on his RB Leipzig deal. (90 min)

Chelsea have jumped to the front of the queue to sign Eduardo Camavinga and are confident of beating Man Utd to his signature. (Le Parisien)

PSG will test Manchester United’s resolve by launching an official €60m (£51m) bid for Paul Pogba in the coming days. (L’Equipe)

Arsenal are pressing intently and are now growing in confidence they can finally sign Houssem Aouar this summer. (Tuttosport)

MILAN CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING GIROUD DEAL

AC Milan will confirm the signing of Olivier Giroud in the coming days after reaching agreeing terms with the striker. (Sky Italia)

West Ham winger Felipe Anderson is heading back to Lazio on a bargain €3m deal. The Hammers have secured a huge 50% sell-on clause on any future transfer, however. (Sky Italia)

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is warning Manchester United not to waste their time bidding for Leon Goretzka this summer. (various)

Samuel Umtiti now accepts that his time at Barcelona is over and is willing to discuss a move elsewhere. (Sport)

Rui Patricio is to travel to Rome this weekend to complete the formalities of his €10m+ bonuses move to Roma. (Corriere dello Sport)

BRAITHWAITE UNHAPPY AT ENGLAND PENALTY

Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite has criticised the decision to award England’s penalty last night. But he admits: “I have to be careful what I say.” (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool are in active talks with agent Mino Raiola about a possible move for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen this summer. (De Telegraaf)

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer is ‘happy’ playing at ‘a great club’ like Milan and has no desire to move. (Calciomercato)

Carlo Ancelotti has told Real Madrid he would like to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, from former club Everton. (ESPN)

Barcelona are ready to sell midfielder Carles Alena to Getafe for just €7m as they look to raise more funds. (Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Leeds have been told they are free to sign Matheus Cunha – but Hertha Berlin have set a prohibitive price on his transfer. (BuliNews)

Lazio are reportedly close to renewing with Adam Marusic, who will sign a four-year deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Carlos Bacca will become a free agent after the striker and Villarreal opted to tear up his contract. (Marca)

AC Milan will raise their offer to Franck Kessie as they try to pin the midfielder to a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal and Manchester City are ready to move for Denis Zakaria, with the midfielder having just 12 months left on his deal. (Tag 24)