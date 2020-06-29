Liverpool are targeting a €30m deal for an impressive Marseille defender, while Man Utd have two new wingers on their wanted list after going cold on Jadon Sancho, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KOULIBALY PRICE CAUSES LIVERPOOL TO TARGET KAMARA

Liverpool have switched their transfer focus to Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, according to reports in France.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a new centre-half this summer with Dejan Lovren looking to move on.

The 30-year-old Croatian had been linked with Napoli as part of a £54m approach from the Reds for Kalidou Koulibaly. But the Serie A’s decision to hold firm to Koulibaly’s €100m asking price has ruled Liverpool out.

Furthermore, Reds chairman Tom Werner has informed Klopp he will have a limited transfer budget to work with this summer.

As such, Le10 Sport claims Liverpool have sounded out Marseille over a possible deal for classy centre-half Kamara.

The 20-year-old has established himself in the OM defence this season, playing 28 times in all competitions.

As per the report, Liverpool are ready to rival Everton for his signature after learning he could leave for around €30m.

With Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana all set to depart and freeing up the funds, a swoop for Kamara will appeal to Liverpool.

Chelsea are also reported to be interested. However, the report states the France U21 international would make Anfield his next move were the Reds to make a firm offer.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Man Utd will look to sign either Ferran Torres or Jeremie Boga this summer after deciding that Jadon Sancho at €120m is just too costly. (Fijaches)

Jose Mourinho is targeting a summer reunion with Lucas Vazquez at Tottenham. Real Madrid winger now value the winger at just €25m. (Mundo Deportivo)

West Ham have given the chance to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under, who is valued at €35m (AreaNapoli)

Arsenal have been quoted an asking price of €30m if they are to sign midfielder Danilo Pereira from Porto. (Correio da Manha)

West Ham have agreed to pay River Plate €8m for right-back Gonzalo Montiel – but only if they avoid relegation. (Doble Amarilla)

Newcastle United and Sheffield United are looking to sign Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara. (FOS)

Mauricio Pochettino is being chased by Benfica, who hope he can lead their bright new era. (Record)

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on the future of Donny van de Beek, amid interest from Man Utd. (Het Parool)

MOURINHO WANTS NDOMBELE STAY

Jose Mourinho wants Tanguy Ndombele to stay at Tottenham this summer. Barcelona and PSG are chasing the France midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tiemoue Bakayoko may return to France with PSG looking to sign him. The midfielder spent last season on loan with former club Monaco. (Le10 Sport)

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini says it is the club’s ‘duty to try and keep hold of best goalkeeper in the world, Gianluigi Donnarumma’. Chelsea are chasing the Italy No 1 in a €50m deal. (DAZN)

Inter Milan are considering the sale of Milan Skriniar this summer, with Manchester City among those interested. (Calciomercato)

Konrad de la Fuente has signed a contract extension at Barcelona that will see the American’s release clause rise to €100m if he makes the first team. (AS)

Manchester City hope to sign Juventus forward Pablo Moreno in a swap deal for Portuguese winger Felix Correia. (Goal)

UNITED IN FOR BADIASHILE

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of bringing €30m-rated Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile to Old Trafford. (Foot Mercato)

Timo Werner has explained how Frank Lampard convinced him to join Chelsea this summer with a series of convincing chats. (Bild)

Inter Milan have held advanced talks over a deal for Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi, despite late interest from Bayern Munich. (Sky Italia)

Liverpool have moved ahead of Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly by offering Dejan Lovren as part of the deal. (Tuttosport)

Manchester United reject Alexis Sanchez could be back at Old Trafford this week with Inter struggling to agree a loan extension. (Sky Italia)

Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael looks set to remain at Cagliari after they suggested the veteran will sign a new deal. (Tuttmercatoweb)