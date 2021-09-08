Liverpool will hold transfer talks later this month and be proposed a shock swap, while an Arsenal star reaches an exit agreement – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

SHOCK LIVERPOOL TRANSFER SWAP TALK

AC Milan chiefs will push the idea of a swap deal with Liverpool involving Franck Kessie and Thiago Alcantara later this month, according to a report.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation of Ivory Coast international Kessie. He is in a similar position to the one Georginio Wijnaldum found himself before leaving Anfield earlier this summer. While he continues to have a vital role at Milan, Kessie is nearing the end of his contract.

Furthermore, with his terms running out next summer, reports in recent days have claimed that there is a ‘lot of distance’ between club and player over an extension.

Tottenham have had some of the strongest ties to a raid on Kessie so far. According to Il Milanista, though, Liverpool could yet advance talks due to their upcoming Champions League meeting with Milan.

The sides play their opening Group B clash at Anfield next Wednesday. As such, the report claims that Milan director of football Frederic Massara and technical director Paolo Maldini want to push talks with Liverpool.

Furthermore, they wish to propose a swap with Liverpool involving Thiago.

Three Liverpool players who could leave in January... Here are our picks for three players who could leave Liverpool in January.

The Spaniard remains a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool, despite never reaching his best form. He impressed early on last term before injury struck.

Thereafter, injuries elsewhere meant he did not often play in his favoured role and he has also admitted to playing through pain.

But Thiago has three years left on his contract, which makes the proposition of him leaving more unlikely. Il Milanista claims that it would be a ‘fair exchange’.

Nevertheless, Klopp does want to bolster his midfield with a ‘statement signing’. Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is supposedly on his radar.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Mohamed Elneny has reached an agreement on personal terms over a move from Arsenal to Galatasaray following earlier deadlock. However, the Turkish club still have to find a breakthrough with the Gunners. (Takvim)

Inter rejected an offer from Tottenham worth an initial €70million (£60million) for striker Lautaro Martinez this summer. (Calciomercato)

But the Argentine is in talks over a new contract and Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta says that there are no “big problems” with the discussions. (Sky Sport Italia)

Spurs and Aston Villa are preparing a fresh January raid on Juventus for midfielder Weston McKennie. (Calcioemercato)

Real Madrid have begun a special transfer monitoring programme for Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe. While they will not sign all four players, they will keep negotiations with their agents open. (AS)

KOEMAN CONFIDENT OF BARCELONA SUCCESS

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has warned that his side can do “big things” in La Liga if he has “everyone available”. (ESPN)

Koeman has also revealed that he feels confident in Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and Oscar Mingueza as options amid Emerson Royal’s move to Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo)

Mohamed Elyounoussi insists that he feels proud to have worked his way back into Southampton’s plans following loan spells at Celtic. (TV2)

Felipe Anderson also feels revived after swapping his West Ham struggles for Lazio in the summer transfer window. (LazioNews24)

Recent Newcastle signing Santiago Munoz says that he feels under no pressure to perform while on loan. (ESPN)

BRYAN GIL HOPEFUL FOR TOTTENHAM

Meanwhile, Bryan Gil is “hopeful” of making a crucial impact after recently signing for Tottenham from Sevilla. (Sport)

West Ham and Crystal Palace eyed Sevilla striker Munir in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to the player’s agent. (ABC)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone faces a dilemma over Luis Suarez, amid an injury he is still dealing with. (AS)

Alexis Sanchez could make the bench for Inter’s Serie A clash against Sampdoria on Sunday. The Chilean has not featured this term because of a muscle issue. (Sky Sport Italia)

James Rodriguez’s trip to Ibiza could have a damaging impact on his Everton career. (Marca)