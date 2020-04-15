Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of signing Jurgen Klopp’s top two targets this summer, while Man Utd have been sent a firm message over reports Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Old Trafford this summer, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL WILL SIGN DIEGO CARLOS, TIMO WERNER THIS SUMMER

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of deals to sign two of their prime targets this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have kept their powder relatively dry for approaching two years now, with only Takumi Minamino arriving for any fee more than £5m and since the £66.8m they spent to bring in goalkeeper Alisson Becker in July 2018.

However, all that will change this summer with Liverpool ready to bring in the two players at the very top of manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards’ wanted list.

And according to SportBild, Klopp’s desire to bring in Timo Werner to Anfield has ‘never been greater’ with the German desperate to secure the signing of his countryman this summer.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the RB Leipzig striker in recent months, with reports suggesting that he has a release clause in his contract that expires this month.

And there is a growing belief in Germany that Liverpool will be the hitman’s next destination with Klopp looking to bolster one of the world’s deadliest attacks and give Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah quality cover and competition.

And with Werner having plundered 27 goals in 36 matches this season, it’s claimed Klopp firmly believes the player can translate that form to the Premier League. Forget what Jamie Carragher says though!

Next on Liverpool’s wish-list is another familiar name in Diego Carlos, the defender whom has been enjoying an excellent season with Sevilla.

According to the latest reports from Estadio Deportivo, Klopp has made the Brazilian his No 1 prioriity this summer and the only man he wants to sign as a replacement for the departing Dejan Lovren.

The likes of Leeds star Ben White has also been mentioned as a target, but it’s claimed Klopp will put all his eggs in Diego Carlos’ basket, with the Reds upping their efforts to bring in the Brazilian.

And as per Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla are yet to receive any enquiries for Carlos but are firmly expecting Liverpool to table an offer they can’t refuse for the centre-half.

And the good news gets better for Liverpool with Julen Lopetegui already identifying Porto centre-half Diogo Leite as his preferred replacement.

Deals for the two players will set Liverpool back around €60m apiece – but Liverpool and Klopp will see it as money well spent if they help maintain the club’s dominance in the Premier League that they enjoyed this season.

AND MORE EURO GOSSIP

Juventus have decided that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club next season ‘no matter what’ and any attempts to sign him by Man Utd, Real Madrid or PSG will be met with a firm rebuttal (Calciomercato)

Tottenham have stepped up talks with Thomas Meunier’s agents in recent days and are growing in confidence about a deal for the PSG right-back, who will be available on a free transfer (L’Equipe)

PSG have targeted a move for Rennes right-back Hamari Traoré, whom they see as Meunier’s replacement (L’Equipe)

Andre Onana has delivered suitors Tottenham a blow by admitting he considers Barcelona “his home” and he is willing to go back there upon leaving Ajax this summer (Marca)

Chelsea have opened talks with Dries Mertens over a free transfer swoop for the talented Napoli frontman this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan will ask for Antoine Griezmann in exchange for striker Lautaro Martinez if Barcelona try to sign the 22-year-old Argentine from them this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are rivalling Inter Milan in the chase to sign Bulgarian youngster Nikola Iliev, 15 (FC Inter News)

Xavi Hernandez is keeping the door open for a Barcelona approach after revealing he considers himself “more than capable” of taking charge of his former club (Marca)

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek – who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United – is attracting interest from “several clubs”, according to the player’s agent (Voetbal International)

Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne is set to extend his contract with Napoli until 2025, despite interest from Chelsea and Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig seem ready to activate the €30m buy option on Roma-owned forward Patrick Schick after deciding he would be a shrewd investment (Kicker)

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Andrea Belotti from Torino in a cut-price deal this summer (Calciomercato)

Joao Cancelo is desperate to quit Manchester City and has identified Barcelona as his No 1 option (Sport)

Talented Banfield attacker Agustin Urzi has named Atletico Madrid, Roma, Inter Milan and Benfica as the four clubs who have expressed an interest in signing him this summer (Marca)

Inter Milan remain keen on a deal for Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal – but the LaLiga side’s €20m asking price remains an issue for them (Tuttosport)

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is part of a three-man shortlist of transfer targets in his position drawn up by Real Madrid, with Man Utd target Eduardo Camavinga and Boubakary Soumare – wanted by Liverpool – also on their wish-list (AS)

Tottenham have already made contact with goalkeeper Andre Onana after he was given permission to leave Ajax this summer in a €50m deal (Sport)

AC Milan will look to sign €40m-rated Arsenal target Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli if they can’t convince Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend his stay at the San Siro (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona will try to sign Sweden forward Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad if they fail to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan (Marca)

Chelsea and Arsenal have been told Philippe Coutinho wants to move back to the Premier League and Barcelona will allow him to leave for just £75m and, or a season-long loan, with his wages also supplemented (various)