Liverpool are preparing to wave goodbye to Jurgen Klopp this summer with his successor already identified, Chelsea will offer Sevilla a tempting swap deal, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims West Ham are set to re-sign a controversial former star.

JULEN LOPETEGUI WANTED TO SUCCEED KLOPP

Liverpool owners FSG are reported to have sounded out Julen Lopetegui as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp THIS summer.

The bullish claims are made by Fijaches, who claim Klopp will depart Anfield at the end of the season.

It’s been a particularly tough year for Klopp and Liverpool after a tepid defence of their Premier League crown. The club faces a battle to secure a top-four finish, such has been their drop-off.

Still, it’s an enormous claim from the Spanish outlet to make. It’s believed a parting of ways will be agreed mutually, with both parties in agreement.

Furthermore, they state Fenway Sport Group have already identified Sevilla coach Lopetegui as his successor. The Spaniard has rebuilt his reputation in Andalusia after a difficult spell with Real Madrid and the Spanish national job.

The report states Liverpool are not alone, however, in admiration for Lopetegui. However, they write that he’s the one chosen to succeed Klopp and they are prepared to pay whatever it takes to get him out of his Sevilla contract.

They claim Sevilla will not stand in his way and will leave the final choice to Lopetegui over Liverpool.

Klopp for his part has recently been linked with the Germany and Bayern Munich jobs. While both have been filled by alternatives, he remains among the favourites to be next manager to leave in the Premier League.

Contracted to summer 2024, Klopp would likely take a break before taking up his next role. Were Klopp to leave Anfield this summer, or at the end of his deal, he will depart a legend and forever engrained in Liverpool history.

CHELSEA OFFER ZIYECH FOR KOUNDE

Chelsea want Jules Kounde and will offer Sevilla Hakim Ziyech as part of a £52m swap deal. (El Gol Digital)

Tottenham are leading the chase to sign Mikkel Damsgaard and will pay Sampdoria €20m for the Danish winger. (Club Doria 46)

West Ham are leading the chase to re-sign Marko Arnautovic this summer, with Crystal Palace and Bologna also keen. (Il Resto del Carlino)

Manchester City are new leaders for Kylian Mbappe with Pep Guardiola ‘on the prowl’ and ‘in love’ with the player. (Sport)

Juventus are emerging as serious rivals to Barcelona for the free-transfer capture of Lyon forward Memphis Depay. (Mundo Deportivo)

NAGLESMANN WANTS KOOPMEINERS AT BAYERN

Julian Nagelsmann will make the signing of Leeds and Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners his No 1 focus for Bayern Munich. (Fijaches)

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Sergio Ramos on a free transfer from Real Madrid this summer. (Don Balon)

RB Leipzig will appoint Jesse Marsch as successor to Julian Nagelsmann, scuppering Tottenham’s hopes of a swoop. (Kicker)

Dani Ceballos has hinted he won’t be extending his loan at Arsenal into a third season from Real Madrid. (Onda Cero)

Turkish side Trabzonspor have made the signing of Tottenham outcast Danny Rose their No 1 priority this summer. (Fotospor)

MAN UTD BACK IN FOR DAVID

Manchester United and Arsenal are back on the trail of Lille striker Jonathan David. (Fijaches)

Massimiliano Allegri will reject a possible move to Tottenham in favour of accepting a return to the Juventus hotseat. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have no intention of selling Martin Odegaard to Arsenal, where he is currently on loan. (AS)

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed he once tried to sign Roma legend Francesco Totti for Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund are likely to seek a maximum of €150m for Erling Haaland – less than the €175m previously claimed. (Eurosport)

Giorgio Chiellini has decided against retirment this summer but waits to see if he’ll be offered a new deal by Juventus. (Corriere di Torino)

INCREDIBLE PSG OFFER TO MESSI

PSG will present a lucrative three-year deal to Lionel Messi on incredible terms that Barcelona cannot match. (TNT Sports)

Norwich are chasing a deal for Union Berlin midfielder Robert Andrich this summer. (BILD)

Inter Milan have joined the race for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer. (Calciomercato)

Neymar says talks are taking place with PSG about extending his contract beyond June 2022 and “everything is nearly sorted”. (RMC Sport)

Austrian boss Oliver Glasner has emerged as the unexpected first choice to become Tottenham boss. (SportItalia TV)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Borussia Dortmund are ready to double Jude Bellingham’s wages in an effort to dissuade him from seeking a move to Chelsea. (BILD)

Konrad de la Fuente’s future looks increasingly likely to be away from Barcelona with talks scheduled for this summer. (Marca)

Luciano Spalletti has asked for €4m a season to accept the job as Napoli coach this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are ready to rival Man City and Leeds for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. (various)

Mike Maignan’s agent says the goalkeeper would be ‘ideal for Milan’ if Gianluigi Donnarumma opts to leave this summer. (Sky Italia)