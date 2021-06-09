Liverpool have revived their interest in a Barcelona midfield starlet with a rising price tag, while Tottenham are keen on an out-of-favour Serie A captain and Manchester United have a new deadline for Jadon Sancho, according to Wednesday’s Euro transfer gossip.

PEDRI ON LIVERPOOL RADAR

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in Barcelona starlet Pedri, who also has admirers at Bayern Munich.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who warn that the teenager will not come cheap after his dazzling debut season at Camp Nou.

Pedri joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2020 and went on to make 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals. Having shown his potential, he is now being eyed by other clubs, despite already being at one of the biggest in the world.

Liverpool are among his suitors, it is claimed, after previously showing an interest in him back in 2019. Now, they have revived their pursuit of the midfielder.

Mundo Deportivo report that Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Pedri, but they will have to outmuscle the likes of Liverpool.

Now a full Spain international, his price tag has risen significantly from the €40m tag that Barcelona have rejected in the past.

Hence, Liverpool would have to bid big if they are to get their man. What’s more, they would have to tempt him with personal terms, as he is currently happy in Catalonia.

Barcelona hope to sign him to a new contract when the transfer window closes, but they may have to brace themselves for offers in the meantime.

Liverpool could be among the main contenders for his signature over the coming months. Pedri would help provide more depth in a midfield which has already lost Georginio Wijnaldum.

And given how Pedri’s price tag is growing, it may be best for them to strike sooner rather than later if they really want to sign him.

SPURS SEEK SERIE A DEFENDER

Tottenham have identified out-of-favour Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli as a defensive target, but face competition from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Spurs are also looking at Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and could try to sign his attacking teammate Dejan Kulusevski too. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund have set Manchester United a deadline of the end of July by which to sign Jadon Sancho. (Bild)

Arsenal have promised Granit Xhaka they will let him join Roma if his asking price is met. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Indeed, such a deal is getting closer and could be completed for a fee of around €18m plus bonuses. (Corriere Dello Sport)

The Serie A side are also ready to wrap up a deal for Wolves keeper Rui Patricio, for an initial €7m rising to €10m. (SportItalia)

Inter Milan want a cash-only deal of around €75m from Chelsea for Achraf Hakimi despite still being interested in Emerson Palmieri, who has been offered to them. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Napoli have made an offer to Chelsea for Emerson, who could reunite with ex-Roma coach Luciano Spalletti. (Calciomercato.it)

EVERTON TALK TO TITLE WINNER

Everton are in talks with Christophe Galtier to become their next manager after he led Lille to the Ligue 1 title. (BeFoot)

Alternatively, Nuno Espirito Santo would want to sign Maxi Gomez from Valencia if he takes the Everton job instead. (AS)

And another candidate, Eddie Howe, would target a reunion with Jefferson Lerma if he took charge. (Marca)

Barcelona want to make Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling a marquee signing this summer. (Diario Sport)

There has been a last-minute attempt from Tottenham to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma as he nears a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Il Tempo)

Kieran Trippier has told England teammates that he wants to join Manchester United from Atletico Madrid. (AS)

FC Cartagena are dreaming of signing Pablo Hernandez following the end of his Leeds United career. (Efesista)

LIVERPOOL LOANEE WANTS PREM MOVE

Ozan Kabak has named the Premier League or the Bundesliga as his ideal next destinations following his loan spell at Liverpool. (Sozcu)

Real Madrid have lowered their asking price for Manchester United target Raphael Varane to €50m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Villarreal could battle Sevilla for the signature of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Wolves are keen on Barcelona academy graduate Carles Alena. (Diario Sport)

Martin Odegaard is not concerned by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti’s previous comments about him and feels they were misinterpreted. (TV2)

Riyad Mahrez says he wants to retire with Manchester City despite rumours linking him away. (DZ)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez favours a move to Barcelona over either Real or Atletico Madrid. (Diario Sport)

Everton-linked winger Goncalo Guedes is keen to leave Valencia for a Premier League move this summer. (Deportivo Valenciano)

Leicester have rejected an offer worth €10m from an unnamed Italian club for Rachid Ghezzal. (Calcio In Pillole)

Torino president Urbano Cairo has ruled out ever selling in-demand striker Andrea Belotti to rivals Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Newly promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor want to sign Mario Balotelli as a free agent following his time with Monza. (Calciomercato)

Royal Antwerp are close to signing Brighton forward Percy Tau for €4m. (Voetbalkrant)