Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to put Inter in crisis with huge bid for star man

Liverpool are ready to test Inter’s resolve to keep a leading star by launching a mega approach, Jules Kounde has delivered a huge snub to Tottenham, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Chelsea have ‘top secret’ plans to snare a talented Barcelona left-back.

MASSIVE BARELLA BID EXPECTED FROM LIVERPOOL

Reports in the Italian media claims Liverpool are preparing a huge approach to snare Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan.

The midfielder enjoyed an excellent Euro 2020 as Italy beat Belgium, Spain and England in the knockout stages to be crowned winners.

And Barella’s performances for Roberto Mancini’s side are said to have truly impressed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are of course in the market for a new central midfielder having cut ties with Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

His high-energy performances in the midfield will be tough to replicate. However, in Barella, La Repubblica, as relayed by FC Inter News, claims Klopp thinks the Inter star is that man.

Furthermore, they report Liverpool are preparing to meet Inter’s €70m valuation for the midfielder. That £59.5m fee was placed on his head to dissuade his suitors from making a move.

However, it’s reported that’s a fee the Reds will have no trouble matching given he’s now their primary target.

In addition, they claim Inter’s moneymen are of the thinking they’d accept the bid.

Despite having sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG, Inter still need more money in the bank.

And his potential sale would put the Italians in crisis with bosses having promised new boss Simone Inzaghi no further sales are needed.

CHELSEA EYE DEAL FOR ALEJANDRO BALDE

Chelsea have submitted a ‘top secret’ bid to sign upcoming Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, 17, in a €10m deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid believe Manchester United are the side most likely to swoop for Saul Niguez – but only if they sell Paul Pogba first. (AS)

Jules Kounde has rebuffed efforts from Tottenham to sign him, having suggested he sees a move there as a backwards step. (Marca)

Tottenham and Man City are leading the chase to sign Cristian Romero, who is midway through a two-year Atalanta loan from Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Valerenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson, 20, is Leeds’ No 1 target to replace Kiko Casilla this summer. (Nettavisen)

ARSENAL GIVEN NETO GREEN LIGHT

Barcelona have put reserve goalkeeper Neto – a target for Arsenal – up for sale as they look to generate some funds. (Sport)

Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton are chasing a deal for Juventus youngster Koni De Winter. (Het Belang van Limburg)

Bologna director Walter Sabatini is warning Tottenham, Arsenal and Atalanta that Takehiro Tomiyasu ‘will only move for the valuation we give him’. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Renato Sanches and are poised to make an opening bid for the Lille midfielder. (SportItalia)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are getting nearer to agreeing a deal that will see Saul and Antoine Griezmann swap clubs. (Mundo Deportivo)

VARANE HOPES GROW FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Raphael Varane as his move to Old Trafford nears. (various)

AC Milan are in advanced negotiations with CSKA Moscow for creative midfielder Nikola Vlasic, who will cost €25m. (Calciomercato)

Italy goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is in talks over a move to Genoa from Torino. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Leeds are closing on the £26m signing of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez with Victor Orta flying in for talks. (Centro Trentuno)

Liverpool target Donyell Malen is edging closer to a move to Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Jadon Sancho. (Bild)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Genoa are in talks to sign Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban, formerly of Leeds United, in a €2m deal. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Wolves are considering a move for €30m-rated Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. (L’Eco di Bergamo)

Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed he’ll leave Milan ahead of a likely free-transfer move to PSG. (various)

Fabio Paratici has instructed Tottenham Hotspur to revive their pursuit of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. (Calciomercato)