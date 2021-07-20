Liverpool want to replace a long-serving star whose power is waning with an explosive €30m man, Leeds have a green light to sign a new keeper, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Tottenham are in talks over a defender swap deal.

FIRMINO OUT, MALEN IN AT LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are reportedly willing to make a move for Donyell Malen this summer – but only if they can move on Roberto Firmino first.

The PSV attacker looks likely to move on this summer with both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund in the frame.

BVB see the former Arsenal man as a replacement for Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho. However, as per Eindhovens Dagblad, Jurgen Klopp also hopes to tempt him to Anfield. And he could yet win the race by offering him a more direct central attacking role.

They claim Klopp feels his attack needs shaking up after a difficult 2020/21 season. While they finished third, they did so without either Sadio Mane or Firmino finding their best.

As per The Athletic, Firmino’s influence is seen as being on the wane and he is now vulnerable to a potential sale. Indeed, they name him as the attacker least likely to offered a new deal at Anfield.

Firmino has been at Anfield since 2015 and has scored 87 times for the Reds. His current deal is due to elapse in 2023 – and at 29, the Reds know his maximum market value will be this summer.

As such, Liverpool could look to cash in and bring in the more prolific Malen in his place.

Malen has 55 goals in 116 games for PSV and is blessed with explosive pace. Alongside the equally pacy Mo Salah and Mane, the Reds attack could have serious speed if Malen is brought in.

TOTTENHAM PLANNING ROMERO SWAP DEAL

Tottenham hope to include Davinson Sanchez in an exchange deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. (SportItalia)

Tottenham are poised to seal the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan with an option to make it a permanent €15million deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are keen on a deal for Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann this summer if the ‘conditions are right’. (Sport)

Chelsea are ‘seriously considering’ an approach for highly-rated Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is rated at €40m. (The Athletic)

Inter Milan will rival Roma for the signature of Man Utd full-back Alex Telles. (Tuttosport)

LEEDS CLEARED TO SIGN NEW KEEPER

Valerenga coach Dag-Eilev Fagermo admits he’d be happy were his goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson end up signing for Leeds. (Eurosport Norway)

AS Roma are preparing a third bid to sign Granit Xhaka and are confident of a deal with personal terms already agreed. (Fabrizio Romano)

Gareth Bale is ruling out retiring early and will work to catch Carlo Ancelotti’s eye during his final year at Real Madrid. (AS)

Everton are in ‘final talks’ to complete a bargain €2m move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray. (Sky Deutsche)

Burnley are the main suitors for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet after Leeds dropped out of the race. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona have proposed a swap deal to with AC Milan with Philippe Coutinho in return for Alessio Romagnoli. (Sport)

BARCELONA DESPERATE TO SIGN POGBA

Joan Laporta is desperate to get his hands on Paul Pogba this summer and will offer Man Utd two players as part of a prospective swap. (Mundo Deportivo)

Pablo Hernandez will join CD Castellon, with a deal announced this week. Leeds hero reportedly has turned down more lucrative offers to join his hometown team. (Super Deporte)

Sampdoria are chasing Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone and have made contact over a potential deal. (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid will move for Wolves’ Nelson Semedo or Napoli right-back Giovanni di Lorenzo if Kieran Trippier leaves for Manchester United. (AS)

Napoli have lowered their asking price for Tottenham target Lorenzo Insigne – but three options remain for the winger. (Corriere dello Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Merih Demiral wants to leave Juventus this summer with Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of him in the pecking order. (Calciomercato)

Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma is being tracked by Spanish club Villarreal, with Leeds also keen. (Sport)

Manchester City remain keen on Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes, but are unwilling to meet his £50m asking price. (Fabrizio Romano)

Martin Odegaard wants to stay at Real Madrid this season and has no interest in another loan move away. (AS)

Atletico Madrid’s president has denied any knowledge of a move from Liverpool to acquire the services of midfielder Saul Niguez. (various)

Barcelona have hit a dead end with negotiations over an Antoine Griezmann swap deal this summer. (Sport)