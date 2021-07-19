Liverpool’s hope of signing a reported Jurgen Klopp target is rekindled, while Chelsea suffer a blow in their Erling Haaland pursuit – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL GET SAUL TRANSFER HOPE

The chances of Atletico Madrid’s swap deal with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann have reportedly taken a blow, following Saul Niguez’s agent restoring contact with Liverpool.

Atletico midfielder Saul has been the subject of numerous transfer links away from the Spanish capital in recent weeks. Liverpool have supposedly held interest for some time, while Manchester United have also been mentioned as interested. More recently, though, talk of a swap involving Barcelona’s Griezmann has ramped up.

Indeed, journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that Barca and Atletico have begun ‘advanced’ talks over the arrangement.

Now, though, AS (via Sport Witness) claims that talk of that deal has not taken a ‘radical turn’ for the better for some time. In fact, ‘quite the opposite’ is true.

Saul’s agent has been contacting Liverpool and United to reassess their interest.

The Reds have already reportedly submitted one bid for the Spaniard, but Atletico knocked that back. Still, the chances of manager Jurgen Klopp landing his reported Georginio Wijnaldum replacement have received a boost.

United, though, could soon take their summer spending to over £100million with Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier. They have eyes on Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, instead.

AS adds that moving to the Premier League remains an attractive proposition to Saul, who has spent the entirety of his career so far in Spain.

The arrival of former Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul to Atletico has thrown further uncertainty over Saul’s situation.

While they want to sign another striker, De Paul’s transfer means they can only do so by agreeing the swap deal with Barca or by selling Saul to another club.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea are continuing to pursue Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but Dortmund’s unwillingness to sell is decreasing the transfer’s chances. (Sky Germany)

Man Utd see Atletico full-back Trippier as a ‘priority reinforcement’ this summer. (AS)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils assume that it is only a ‘matter of time’ until they sign Real Madrid defender Varane. (AS)

Manchester City have set a £43million asking price for Juventus striker target Gabriel Jesus. (Calciomercato)

Atletico believe Joao Felix is ‘untouchable’ this summer and they will not sell him. (Marca)

MANUEL LOCATELLI TRANSFER LATEST

Juventus will begin new contacts with Sassuolo following Arsenal’s ‘superior offer’ for midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Calciomercato)

But the Italy Euro 2020 star has no interest in talking to the Gunners. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Brighton may have transfer interest in Martin Braithwaite, but the Barcelona striker would prefer a move to either West Ham or Wolves. (Sport)

Regardless, though, Barca want to make €15million (£13million) from the Denmark international’s sale. (Sport)

The Hammers and Everton have made contact over a deal for Barca defender Clement Lenglet. (AS)

WOLVES EYE MILAN STAR

Wolves hold an interest in AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. However, Milan could yet keep him and sell Jens Petter Hauge instead. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have made enquiries into the potential of signing either Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto or Emerson Royal from Barcelona. (Bild)

Tottenham still have eyes on Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. However, they must sell one of their three goalkeepers to make way for the Italian. (Sky Italy)

MAN UTD SWAP DEAL MOOTED

Man Utd could go ahead with a Juventus swap deal involving Donny van de Beek and Adrien Rabiot. (Il Sussidiario)

United’s Dutch midfielder Van de Beek has also been offered to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma are willing to increase their offer after Palmeiras rejected an initial bid for left-back Matias Vina. (Sky Italy)