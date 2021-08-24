Liverpool made final checks on a Serie A target and will launch a beat-the-deadline bid to sign the forward, Manchester United are being tipped to beat Chelsea to a big-name signing, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Manchester City have the green light to bring one of football’s biggest names.

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD ‘SET FOR LIVERPOOL APPROACH’

Liverpool are reportedly planning a late transfer window splurge to sign Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Danish sensation has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for some time and furthered his cause with some big displays at Euro 2020.

And now the Reds are ready to step up that chase having sent scouts to check on him on Monday night. And it seems a bid could be forthcoming before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

As per Il Secolo XIX, relayed by Sampnews24.com, Liverpool scouts will have liked what they saw from Damsgaard. He started on the left wing in the match against AC Milan, though was powerless to prevent his side suffering a 1-0 home defeat.

Sampdoria will reportedly fight to keep the winger, though a big bid will prove hard to resist. Indeed, previous reports have stated Samp rate the Dane at around the €25m – €30m mark.

And that fee is unlikely to deter Klopp, who remains keen to freshen up his attack.

The article states that Tottenham also remain keen and there could yet be a bidding war between the two sides.

However, Spurs’ priorities appear to be elsewhere, leaving the Reds with a clear run at the 21-year-old.

Damsgaard is contracted to Sampdoria until 2024, scoring two goals and adding four assists in 18 Serie A starts last season.

RONALDO CLOSING ON MAN CITY TRANSFER

Manchester City look the most likely suitors for Cristiano Ronaldo with his agent Jorge Mendes under growing pressure to secure his transfer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are closing on the signing of Saul Niguez and will announce his signature in the coming days on an initial loan. (AS)

West Ham are preparing an offer of €15m – €20m for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde this week. (Le10 Sport)

Franck Kessie has reportedly turned down a huge contract offer to leave AC Milan as a free agent next summer and join Tottenham. (Calciomercato)

Eredivisie side Cambuur are looking to raid Leeds United for the signing of teenage right-back Cody Drameh. (Omrop Fryslan)

WILLIAN FATHER CONFIRMS IMMINENT EXIT

Willian’s father admits his son is likely to leave Arsenal and sign for Brazilian side Corinthians. (ESPN Brasil)

Brighton’s move for Marc Cucurella has hit a stumblng block with Getafe wanting a larger portion of his exit fee up front. (EsportsRAC1)

Davide Zappacosta admits he cannot wait to join Atalanta with a €10m transfer from Chelsea closing in. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Atletico Madrid are nearing a €25m-€30m agreement with Hertha Berlin to sign forward Matheus Cunha. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are holding out for a €20m fee for Ilaix Moriba after RB Leipzig held talks over a deal for the Manchester City target. (Mundo Deportivo)

MAN UTD MISS CAMAVINGA SIGNING

Manchester United look likely to miss the signing of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with PSG ‘closing in’ on a £25.7million transfer. (L’Equipe)

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is likely to join Real Betis this week, having spent last season with Wolves. (AS)

Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri is undergoing a medical with AC Milan ahead of an initial loan move. (various)

Erik Lamela admits he’s loving life at Sevilla, having scored three goals in his first two games for the LaLiga club. (Marca)

PSG are looking to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer after the forward turned down their latest contract offer. (RMC Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Barcelona will hold a meeting with Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets and hope to convince them to become the latest stars to take a pay cut. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic has hinted at a move to Fiorentina after liking a post about Dusan Vlahovic staying in Florence. (various)

Crotone sporting director Beppe Ursino admits AC Milan are watching Junior Messias, but denies holding talks with the Rossoneri. (Calciomercato)

Winger Pablo Sarabia is nearing a return to Sevilla from PSG ahead of the transfer deadline. (ABC De Sevilla)

Tottenham are looking to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on a loan-to-buy deal. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are likely to keep Samuel Umtiti on the books for this season with no club interested in signing the defender. (Sport)