The latest has been provided on Liverpool and their interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure, while a source has suggested Chelsea are next in line to a defender already changing clubs this summer – all in Monday’s European transfer gossip.

DOUCOURE TO LIVERPOOL LATEST

Liverpool remain keen on signing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure, but have not yet made a concrete offer.

That’s according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who has revealed that Liverpool have been watching the Mali international recently and surveying the idea of signing him.

A defensive midfielder could be the all-important last signing Liverpool need to make this summer. They have brought in Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, but they might have been expecting a more high-profile name to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Links have been developing with Doucoure in recent days, but Liverpool are yet to submit any kind of concrete bid, according to Hawkins.

They are potentially concerned by the asking price that Crystal Palace have set, which is above €60m (£51.6m).

Palace only signed Doucoure from Lens last summer for about three times less than what they are now asking for to sell him. He has made 38 appearances for the club since his emergence into English football.

Worryingly for Liverpool, they have made ‘no significant progress’ over the past few days, Hawkins has stated.

Palace still have Doucoure under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027.

CHELSEA LINE UP FULL-BACK SIGNING

Although Sporting CP are signing Ivan Fresneda, Chelsea have already secured first refusal over the full-back’s next move. (Record)

Manchester United are hoping their patience pays off so they can secure a discount for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (La Nazione)

Everton want to compete for the signing of PSV Eindhoven star and Crystal Palace target, Johan Bakayoko. (Sacha Tavolieri)

Tottenham are in talks with Galatasaray about offloading Tanguy Ndombele. (L’Equipe)

As-yet unidentified German clubs have joined Saudi suitors in the race for Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe. (Fussball Transfers)

Bayern Munich are interested in Scott McTominay and could arrange a loan swap that would see Man Utd take Ryan Gravenberch. (Bild)

Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu has been the subject of offers from Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos, who share the same owner. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Carlos Baleba will have a medical before joining Brighton from Lille in the afternoon. (Fabrizio Romano)

Romelu Lukaku has rejected Borussia Dortmund as he prepares to join Roma on loan from Chelsea. (Corriere Dello Sport)

DOUBLE AGREEMENT FOR LEEDS SIGNING

Leeds United have agreed a fee and personal terms to sign Joseph Paintsil, but the winger’s arrival is on hold because of a loyalty bonus owed by Genk. (Foot Mercato)

Leeds have also made an offer to sign Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka. (Bild)

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq remain keen on West Ham striker Michail Antonio. (Foot Mercato)

Leicester defender Timothy Castagne is having a medical with Fulham, who could announce his arrival on Tuesday. (L’Avenir)

Meanwhile, Monaco are gaining confidence that they will be able to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. (L’Equipe)

Nice have abandoned their pursuit of Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne and have instead booked in Southampton’s Romain Perraud for a medical ahead of a second spell with the club. (Nice-Matin)

Bayern Munich are looking at AC Milan’s Pierre Kalulu to replace Inter target Benjamin Pavard. (Sky Sport Italia)

However, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah remains an option for Thomas Tuchel’s side to sign in Pavard’s place. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Real Madrid could make a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in the January transfer window. (Defensa Central)

Qatari side Al-Duhail have approached Aston Villa about signing Philippe Coutinho. (Fabrizio Romano)

However, Real Betis are also keen on taking the former Barcelona midfielder back to La Liga. (Cadena COPE)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike is Eintracht Frankfurt’s top target to replace Randal Kolo Muani in a potential part-exchange deal. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr both wanted to sign West Ham new boy Mohammed Kudus before his move from Ajax. (Le Parisien)

Ajax want to reinvest the Kudus money into a deal for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, who was funnily enough linked with West Ham last week. (L’Equipe)

Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has suitors in England and Spain. (Foot Mercato)

Ounahi’s clubmate and former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will undergo a medical with Lazio on Tuesday. (Corriere Dello Sport)

AC Milan wide man Alexis Saelemaekers has greenlighted a move to Bologna. (Gianluca Di Marzio)