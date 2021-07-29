Euro Paper Talk: Two French midfield sensations back on Liverpool radar

Two outstanding Ligue 1 midfielders remain on Liverpool’s radar as Jurgen Klopp continues to look for Gini Wijnaldum’s replacement, while Ajax are looking to sign a Tottenham winger impressing in pre-season, all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVREPOOL STILL IN MIX FOR LIGUE 1 DUO

As a rather fanciful report claims that super-agent Mino Raiola has offered Paul Pogba to Liverpool in a shock deal, the same article states that two other midfielders remain firmly on Liverpool’s radar.

Michael Edwards is looking to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s engine room after Gini Wijlandum was allowed to walk away. A recent report also claims that club skipper Jordan Henderson could make a surprise exit.

To that end, the Reds are still paying close attention to the futures of Eduardo Camavinga and Houssem Aouar.

Indeed, Le10 Sport confirmed the news, saying: “Liverpool continue to work on the tracks leading to Eduardo Camavinga and Houssem Aouar.”

Rennes sensation Camavinga has also been linked with Manchester United, but is favoured to head to Anfield instead.

Neuhaus the man to replace Wijnaldum? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recently “reaffirmed” his interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's midfielder Florian Neuhaus, as they look to find a replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 18-year-old has an all-round game similar to that of Wijnaldum, but could take time to adapt to English football.

Meanwhile, Lyon star Aouar provides more of an attacking threat and would be the perfect supplier for the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

The 23-year-old, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham, is likely to be a cheaper option too. He is set to cost €25m, while Camavinga is likely to be available for around €30million.

AJAX TARGET TOTTENHAM ATTACKER

Ajax remain interested in Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, but Spurs are reluctant to sell. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech remains a top target for AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Napoli have identified Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as a transfer target. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona could be offered the chance to offload Tottenham target Miralem Pjanic. Juventus are also showing an interest as Barca look to part ways with the midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier expects any move to Manchester United to materialise towards the end of the transfer window.

Dani Carvajal has agreed to a new contract with Real Madrid. (El Partidazo de COPE)

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Juventus are meeting with Sassuolo officials again in the hope of completing a deal for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Tuttosport)

Serbian international Dejan Joveljic is set to sign with LA Galaxy from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Fabrizio Romano)

Norwich City are preparing a £10m offer for PAOK Salonika’s 19-year-old Greece winger Christos Tzolis.

Barcelona have still not agreed a new deal with Ilaix Moriba. The 18-year-old Spanish midfielder is out of contract next summer has been linked with Premier League clubs. (Marca)

Real Madrid have already decided that Luka Modric will replace Raphael Varane on their captain’s list. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City and Hellas Verona are in advanced talks for Ivan Ilic to permanently make the move to the Italian club. (Matteo Moretto)

Juventus and Verona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gianluca Frabotta to the Stadio Bentegodi. (Calciomercato)

Toulouse winger Aaron Leya Iseka is set to sign with Barnsley. (L’Equipe)