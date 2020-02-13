Liverpool are ready to pounce, but have a Plan B in place just in case, after learning the cost needed to sign a top midfield target, while Tottenham have contacted AC Milan over a three-man swap deal, according to Thursday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TO CHOOSE BETWEEN DUO AS TONALI PRICE IS SET

Liverpool have been told that Sandro Tonali will cost between €55m – €60m if they want to sign him this summer.

The 19-year-old first caught the eye last season as Brescia won promotion back to Serie A and led to comparisons with legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

And Tonali has continued his fine form in the top flight, with one goal and two assists in 21 outings so far this year, though it is his overall displays that have truly impressed and led to calls for him to be handed a prominent role in the Italy side at the European Championships this summer.

Unfortunately for Brescia, there’s an acceptance that they can’t retain the services of their prized asset beyond this season. As such, Italian outlet Calciomercato claims colourful president Massimo Cellino has told leading suitors Juventus and Liverpool that the midfielder will cost between €55m – €60m if they want to sign him this summer.

The £50.5m asking price is unlikely to deter either side and it’s been claimed Jurgen Klopp has made the signing of Tonali one of the Reds’ top priorities this summer, with the talented Italian seen as offering the Reds more control in the centre of the park.

Those claims have been backed up by il Corriere dello Sport, who reported last month that Klopp has already held conversations with the teenager and his representatives over a future move to Anfield and have requested his people keep them informed before any decision is made on his future.

It’s suggested Klopp sees Tonali as a “dream addition” to the Liverpool midfield and the European champions will be ‘attentive’ to the midfielder’s future.

It’s also claimed that Klopp would ask Liverpool to match any approach from Juventus and, that while the teenager, comes with a huge asking price, it says the German knows players of this quality don’t come around too often.

Should Liverpool miss out on Tonali, however, Klopp is reported to have earmarked powerful Inter Milan schemer Marcelo Brozovic as an alternative.

FCInterNews claim that a Liverpool scout was in attendance to watch Inter midfielder Brozovic in Sunday’s Serie A derby with AC Milan and will watch him again in Saturday’s crucial clash at fellow title contenders Lazio.

Brozovic, who netted the first of Inter’s four goals on Sunday, has a €60m release clause in his contract at San Siro, which can only be activated by clubs outside of Italy.

However, the source claims that with Liverpool now interested, Inter are aiming to tie the Croatian international down to a new deal until 2024, working hard to ward off the interest from other clubs.

AND THE REST

Tottenham have contacted AC Milan to offer them both Victor Wanyama and Juan Foyth in exchange for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie in a €40m swap deal (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are ready to rival Chelsea to the signing of Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, after it was claimed they have a “special interest” in the 23-year-old (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain are close to agreeing a massive new contract with Kylian Mbappe to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool with the new deal worth a staggering €50m a year (£800,000 a week) after tax (AS)

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly has a deal in place with a “great English club” as rumours of a move to Manchester United gather pace (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are willing to offer Luka Modric in order to sign star defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer (El Desmarque)

Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer following a request by Lionel Messi (El Confidencial)

Dani Ceballos has vowed to play a leading role for Arsenal in the latter stages of the season after hailing Mikel Arteta and claiming injuries have wrecked his time in north London (Marca)

Barcelona have ended their interest in signing Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose after their LaLiga rivals refused to lower their €30m valuation of the Brazilian (Marca)

Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez admits he would be tempted by the possibility to join Barcelona this month if there was an approach (Sport)

Liverpool have been told they must act on Timo Werner’s exit clause by the end of April if they want to sign the RB Leipzig striker in a €60m deal (various)

Real Madrid regret their decision to sell French left back Theo Hernandez to AC Milan after being impressed by his form in Serie A this season (Calciomercato)

Roma will definitely send Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to Arsenal this summer as they’re not willing to spend the €25m required to sign him permanently when his contract expires in summer 2021 (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona plan to meet the €111m needed to meet the exit clause in the contract of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and plan to more than double his current €1.5m a year wages (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United tried to sign Corentin Tolisso on loan from Bayern Munich in January, but their approach was turned down (Kicker)

AC Milan have offered €15m to sign 21-year-old Argentine forward Matias Zaracho from Racing this summer (Tutosport)

Inter will meet with Fiorentina to discuss the futures of Brazilian full-back Dalbert and Italian full-back Cristiano Biraghi (Calciomercato)

Claudio Marchisio admits he regrets leaving Juventus before having the chance to have played with Cristiano Ronaldo (Il Principino)

Chelsea’s imminent capture of Ajax winger Hakin Ziyech in a €45million deal has been handed a huge thumbs up by his Morocco teammate and Wolves defender Romain Saiss (Sport360)

Juventus have announced the extension of their professional relationship with Allianz to 2030, including naming rights to the stadium and kit sponsorship, worth €103.1m (various)

Valencia will attempt to sign Leganes defender Dimitrios Siovas following a long-term injury for captain Ezequiel Garay (Marca)