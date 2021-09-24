Liverpool are ready to play their very own trump card to potentially land a top Serie A midfielder in January, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Barcelona could be hit by obstacles if they want club legend Xavi to replace Ronald Koeman as boss.

REDS TO OFFER STAR IN KESSIE SWAP

Liverpool are reportedly willing to play their ‘trump’ card to beat several clubs to the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January.

The Ivory Coast star is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and PSG.

Recent reports suggested that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was keen on bringing the player to Anfield.

La Razon states that Milan will be obliged to negotiate the 24-year-old’s sale in the new year, if he decides against extending his stay.

Atletico are said to be leading the chase for Kessie, who is valued at around €30m. They are also prepared to offer Hector Herrera as part of the deal.

But the report adds that the Reds have a trump card of their own to play. It states that they could offer Thiago Alcantara in exchange for Kessie.

La Razon are the latest outlet to detail this option after Il Milanista raised the possibility of a swap deal back in early September.

Finally, it’s claimed that including the Spain international for Kessie may help Liverpool get ahead of other suitors to bring in Kessie.

XAVI TIPPED TO REPLACE KOEMAN

Xavi could replace Ronald Koeman as the head coach of Barcelona, although several obstacles stand in the way. (Marca)

Liverpool will renew their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in January.

Marco Asensio appears to have a number of options should he wind up leaving Real Madrid. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham keen. (Football Espana)

Barcelona are yet to make any contact with Andrea Pirlo regarding a possible coaching role at Camp Nou. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City are ready to battle Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund for Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal. (Fichajes)

Napoli want to sign midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa on a permanent transfer from Fulham.

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Sevilla ‘rubbed their hands’ when Tottenham came calling for Bryan Gil this summer as it would allow them to escape a difficult financial situation. (ABC Sevilla)

Clubs in England, Germany and Italy are looking at FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are exploring the option of signing Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini as a free agent in the summer of 2022. (Fichajes)

Barcelona could be looking to offload Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window. (Marca)

Bayern Munich has extended the contracts of Christian Fruchtl to 2023 and Malik Tillman until 2024. (Bayern official)

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has turned down an offer to join Fluminense. (ESPN Football)

AC Milan are showing an interest in signing Anderlecht attacking midfielder Yari Verschaeren. (Calciomercato)

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will train with Angers as he continues to look for a new club.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Raed have confirmed the signing of 33-year-old striker Eder. (ESPN Football)