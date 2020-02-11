Liverpool are ready to spend big money on one of two men to partner Virgil van Dijk, while Borussia Dortmund have identified a €25m replacement for Man Utd target Jadon Sancho, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL HAVE TWO MEN IN MIND FOR PERFECT VAN DIJK PARTNER

Liverpool are willing to spend up to €80m to sign a new central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk, according to reports – and Jurgen Klopp has a shortlist of two names.

Van Dijk has been a revelation for the Reds since a £75m switch from Southampton in January 2018 – but find a regular central defensive partner for him has been something of an issue.

And while the likes of Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have all done well when given chances, a succession of bad luck on the injury front appears to have robbed all three of them from locking down the role.

According to reports last month, that was a small chink in Liverpool’s armoury that Klopp was keen to address this summer, amid links in Spain to Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian has impressed since a bargain £13.5m switch from Nantes over the summer, and the €80m (£67.5m) exit clause they placed in his deal, suddenly looks vulnerable.

El Desmarque claim Liverpool continue to keep a watching brief on the 26-year-old, who has also emerged as a target for Real Madrid in recent weeks, with a view to a possible summer switch.

The Reds have also been credited with an interest in Benfica centre-half Ruben Dias, who would also cost in the region of €80m were he to be prised away from the reigning Primeira Liga champions this summer.

Dias, linked with a move to Tottenham on Tuesday morning, has long been on Manchester United’s radar and they were also reported to have made a further check on the player over the weekend as they seek a long-term partner to Harry Maguire.

But the Daily Express claims Liverpool are also in the market for Dias and could be ready to test Benfica’s resolve by lodging a firm offer for the 22-year-old, who already has 16 caps for Portugal.

Whether Liverpool do move to strengthen their central defence or not remains to be seen and much could depend on whether the seemingly unsettled Lovren gets his wish of a move to Italy at the end of the season.

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Man Utd target Jadon Sancho for around €90m this summer after reportedly closing on the transfer of Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis. Newcastle, Sheffield United, Brighton and Watford are all also keeping tabs on the €25m-rated Nigerian (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United all have an interest in signing Philippe Coutinho this summer after Barcelona lowered his price to €75m – but PSG are the favourites to sign the Brazilian (Mundo Deportivo)

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed he is interested in signing Jan Vertonghen at the end of the season when his Tottenham Hotspur contract expires (Ziggo)

West Ham saw efforts to sign midfielder Roberto Gagliardini fall short despite several rounds of talks with Inter Milan last month (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid will have star defender Jose Gimenez back to fitness for the Champions League clash with Liverpool next week after the Uruguayan missed their last five games (Sport)

Manchester City will move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland – most likely in summer 2021 – as a long-term replacement for Argentina striker Sergio Aguero (90 min)

Tottenham are on the trail of Fiorentina youngster Riccardo Sottil, who operates as a winger (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan are edging closer to a deal for Tahith Chong, with the Man Utd youngster reportedly offered a salary of €2m a year and a handsome signing-on bonus (FCInter News)

Bologna technical director Walter Sabatini reveals Juventus don’t have a set buy-back clause for Riccardo Orsolini and believes the left-back could now be worth €70m (ETV)

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly been forced to explain Juventus’ downturn in results after two losses in three games during a dinner with president Andrea Agnelli and amid suggestions the former Chelsea boss could be replaced by Pep Guardiola this summer (La Stampa)

Barcelona failed to secure the loan return of former captain Andres Iniesta from Japanese club Vissel Kobe last month (Sport)

Spain winger Dani Olmo claims RB Leipzig are the ideal club for him to continue his development after signing in a €35m deal from Dinamo Zagreb last month (Sport)

Arsenal are being tipped to sign both Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye and Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes (Estadio Deportivo)

Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his time at Napoli did not end well and he is glad to be back in the Premier League (Corriere della Sera)

Real Oviedo loanee goalkeeper Andriy Lunin admits he does not know what role he will have at Real Madrid next season (Onda Cero)

Villarreal have set a €65m asking price on the head of Samuel Chukwueze after Liverpool saw a €35m bid rejected in January (France Football)

Barcelona have made contact with Real Zaragoza striker Luis Suarez – but parent club Watford are ready to block the approach (Cadena Ser)

Former Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre has urged the club to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson has said that he “laughed” at the speculation over his future in January, which included reports of a bid from West Ham (L’Equipe)