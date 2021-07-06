Liverpool are back in the hunt to sign an Italy star and will watch him tackle Spain on Tuesday, Tottenham are to meet the asking price for a Japan defender, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Manchester United will launch two new transfer bids this week.

INSIGNE BACK ON LIVERPOOL RADAR

Liverpool will be interested spectators on Tuesday evening with reports claiming Lorenzo Insigne is back on their transfer radar.

The 27-year-old is a key man in Roberto Mancini’s side. Insigne will again likely start in attack alongside Federico Chiesa and Ciro Immobile as they tackle Spain for a place in the Euro 2020 final.

However, with just a year left on his deal at Napoli, there are growing claims in Italy that he could be on the move this summer.

Insigne is currently yet to agree on an extension with il Partenopei. The forward is said to be seeking a deal worth €5m a year with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis refusing to go higher than €3.5m.

And therein lies the problem with Fabio Santini, via Area Napoli, claiming it could lead to Insigne’s sale this summer.

“To make the situation even more complicated is the intense competition for the player. I know for sure that there is a strong interest from Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on Lorenzo Insigne.”

Indeed, Santini reckons that both Liverpool and Atletico could soon come forward with offers. In addition, he expects other Italian sides to also make an approach. Tottenham are also reportedly keen on a swoop.

Rated at around €90m by Napoli, it’s believed he could leave for nearer the €50m this summer.

It’s not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Insigne during Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge. He’s a known admirer of the little Italian and is widely expected to try and freshen up his attack this summer.

Liverpool want a new forward

With Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Harry Wilson all likely to be sold, Klopp will have funds to bolster his forward line.

Kylian Mbappe has also been touted as a target, though he would cost crazy money,

However, a bargain move for Insigne could be the order of the day for Liverpool amid his contract stand-off in Naples.

VARANE, CAMAVINGA BIDS EXPECTED FROM MAN UTD

Manchester United will launch officials bids worth £50m for Raphael Varane and £25m for Eduardo Camavinga this week. (Marca)

Tottenham are ready to meet Bologna’s €20m asking price for Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. (Tuttosport)

James Rodriguez has cited the appointment of Rafa Benitez at Everton as the main reason he wants to quit. (Marca, Colombia)

Barcelona are to inform Antoine Griezmann he is up for sale and free to leave for around €50m this summer. (El Chiringuito TV)

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is close to signing for Roma in a €13m deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

TRIPPIER WANTS MAN UTD MOVE

Kieran Trippier wants to leave Atletico to join Manchester United this summer, but will happily stay and also wants a payrise. (Marca)

The agent for Genk forward Paul Onuachu claims his client would rather sign for Arsenal amid links to West Ham. (Own Goal Nigeria)

Chelsea or Tottenham are the main contenders to sign Miralem Pjanic with Barcelona deciding to sell the midfielder. (Marca)

AC Milan are readying an approach for Isco amid claims he can leave Real Madrid this summer for just €20m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan are looking to replace Ashley Young with either Man Utd’s Alex Telles or Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool. (Calciomercato)

Teenage Leeds midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is to sign for Segunda Liga side UD Ibiza on a season’s loan. (WP SportoweFakty)

MILAN AGREE SANDRO TONALI DEAL

Barcelona are now likely to hand Sergi Roberto a new deal despite initially being open to his sale. (Sport)

Milan have reached an agreement with Brescia for Sandro Tonali and will pay €9m to make his transfer permanent. (Sky Italia)

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri claims Jorginho should win the Ballon d’Or if Italy win Euro 2020. (Sport Italia)

Sergio Ramos will have a medical in Paris on Tuesday ahead of joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. (ESPN)

PSG are in talks with the entourage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is warming to the move. (RMC Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Norwegian star Jens Petter Hauge is in talks over a €14m move to Eintracht Frankfurt from AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Juventus will meet with agent Jorge Mendes this week to find out if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the Allianz Stadium next season. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are set to open talks with Chelsea after expressing a wish to re-sign French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Corriere dello Sport)

Runar Alex Runarsson is close to leaving Arsenal for newly-promoted Turkish side Altay after just one season. (various)