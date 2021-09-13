Chelsea have eyes on a double swoop from Serie A after Romelu Lukaku’s intervention, while Pep Guardiola is ‘crazy’ about a transfer target – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

CHELSEA EYE INTER DUO RAID

Inter defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni have become Chelsea transfer targets following Romelu Lukaku’s ‘suggestion’, according to a report.

The Blues have enjoyed Lukaku’s return so far, the Belgium international filling arguably the only hole in Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Indeed, they have found an out-and-out goalscorer, the striker scoring three goals in three Premier League games so far.

However, according to Sport Mediaset, Lukaku is also proving crucial on the transfer front.

The source claims that the former Inter striker has recommended Skriniar and Bastoni as signings from his old club.

Chelsea tried to add to their defence this summer by targeting Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. However, the Spanish club refused a deal late on in the window.

Signing Bastoni and Skriniar would prove just as difficult, if not more, because of their roles as senior centre-backs in the Serie A side’s team.

Three Chelsea players who could leave in January... We take a look at three players who could depart Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Skriniar, who signed in 2017, has made 170 appearances and his lowest contribution in a league season so far is 32 out of 38 outings.

Bastoni, meanwhile, moved to Inter in 2019 and played 33 Serie A games last term. The seven-time Italy international is also only 22 and has a contract until 2024.

Tuchel has admitted that he has pondered asking his players for transfer advice. He said in April: “Could it be that the team maybe decides, like a pre-selection, and the responsible guys that you trust, your captains, decide with you which one they think fits the most?

“If an orchestra can do it, why not? It’s out of the box thinking.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 most iconic club moments for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ‘crazy’ about AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. Indeed, he has followed the player’s progress for two or three years. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United asked super agent Jorge Mendes about Barcelona’s Ansu Fati while sorting Cristiano Ronaldo’s return. (Mundo Deportivo)

Mendes has also offered the Barca star to Manchester City. Fati’s contract runs out next summer, but there have been no signs of an extension yet. (AS)

Meanwhile, Barcelona have joined Liverpool in the hunt for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Colombia coach Luis Pinto believes that Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez should be nowhere near the national team. (ESPN F90)

ISAK COULD STILL FIND TRANSFER

Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak could still soon move to the Premier League, despite recently signing a new contract. (Fichajes)

Ahead of Leicester’s Europa League clash with Napoli, the Serie A side failed with a bid for Foxes summer signing Boubakary Soumare in January 2020. (Corriere del Mezzogiorno)

Tottenham could sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez in January if they make a suitable offer, following summer transfer interest. (Nicolo Ceccarini)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made a ‘direct request’ to the club’s board to sign Nice attacker Amine Gouiri. (Fichajes)

BARCELONA HAVE FRESH INJURY CONCERN

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite could yet face four months on the sidelines with his knee injury. Initial suggestions were that it was a minor problem, but further tests have kept the prospect of surgery alive. (Marca)

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti labelled his side’s attacking potential as “exceptional” after they came from 2-1 down to beat Celta Vigo 5-2. (AS)

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is training alone following a muscle injury. However, he hopes to play a part in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo. (Football Italia)

BAYERN BACK OFF HAALAND

Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that the German giants will struggle to afford a transfer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. (AS)

But Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says that the club are in “very good talks” about Leon Goretzka’s contract extension. (Sky Germany)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho said that he “lied” to himself about the special occasion of his 1,000th match as a manager. Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time winner against Sassuolo sparked spectacular scenes. (Football Italia)