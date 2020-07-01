A top Serie A midfielder could be on his way to Chelsea in a €70m deal, while Arsenal want to bring a big-money Man Utd flop back to the Premier League, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

CHELSEA TASK MAKELELE WITH SECURING MILINKOVIC-SAVIC TRANSFER

Chelsea are working hard to secure the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic behind the scenes.

The Serbian midfielder has long been linked with a move to Manchester United after his impressive displays with Lazio.

While the Red Devils never secured a deal, they have maintained a watching brief on the midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic has raised his game to another level this season as Lazio have proved the strongest contenders for Juventus’ Serie A crown.

That form has led to an enquiry from PSG, who have launched a €60m swoop.

Lazio, however, don’t want to deal for that price and certainly not while their title push is ongoing.

As such, Le10 Sport reckons the delay has allowed Chelsea to nip in and work on his signing. They also claim Chelsea are willing to pay up to €70m for the 25-year-old.

According to the report, Chelsea have already made contact with the player’s agent over a protracted transfer.

Furthermore, the Blues have tasked Claude Makelele to get the deal over the line. Makelele has been brought into Frank Lampard’s coaching set-up as a youth coach and technical mentor in their academy.

Makelele is close friends with Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, Mateja Kezman. The pair played together at Stamford Bridge over the 2004/05 season and have kept in touch.

And the Blues hope that connection can help push Sergej their way. Chelsea recently used another coach and former player, Petr Cech, to help them sign Timo Werner.

Any deal for Milinkovic-Savic would likely clear Jorginho to move on. The Italy midfielder has been linked with a return to Serie A with Juventus.

ARSENAL PLOT MEMPHIS DEPAY RAID

Arsenal wish to sign Lyon’s former Man Utd winger Memphis Depay this summer. Mikel Arteta ‘dreams’ of signing him should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move on and he wants the Dutchman as part of a new-look attack. (L’Equipe)

Liverpool would have no issue meeting the €40m fee on Victor Osimhen’s head. However, Lille are hoping to sell the striker for nearer €80m. (L’Equipe)

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to choose between Everton and Napoli by the end of the week. Both clubs have agreed a fee of €22m. (L’Equipe)

Cengiz Under has agreed personal terms over a move to Napoli. Roma are seeking €30m for the winger and are unwilling to take Kevin Malcuit in return. (La Repubblica)

The signing of Under will allow Hirving Lozano to depart, with a €25m move to Everton looking increasingly likely. (Corriere della Sera)

Marcos Rojo’s loan club Estudiantes have told Man Utd they cannot afford the €12m asking price on the defender. (El Dia)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has terminated his contract with Arsenal and will now complete a permanent move to Roma. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli have moved ahead of AC Milan and Arsenal for Dominik Szoboszlai after meeting the €25m exit clause for the RB Salzburg midfielder. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona have put a €400m (£365m) release clause in Miralem Pjanic’s contract. The Juventus midfielde, is due to join Spanish giants later his summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini is in pole position to be appointed Real Betis boss. (Marca)

Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice says the Ligue 1 side have no intention of selling Eduardo Camavinga even for €80m, amid links to Real Madrid. (Goal)

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Arsenal have tasked David Luiz with helping them to sign free agent Thiago Silva this summer. (Le 10 Sport)

Ezequiel Garay is expected to rejoin Benfica after the expiry of his contract with Valencia. (AS)

Juventus have stepped up their pursuit of Valencia’s Ferran Torres. Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund also want the Spaniard (Onda Cero)

RB Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan has turned down interest from Liverpool to move to sister club RB Leipzig. (Sky Germany)

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez says he is aware of transfer rumours and happy other teams are talking about signing him. (Telemundo)

Bayern Munich have completed a deal Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on a five-year contract. (Bild)

Barcelona right-back Marc Jurado, 16, has left the Catalan club and will likely now join Manchester United in the summer. (ESPN)