Manchester United find a perfect midfield target from La Liga, while a Tottenham star’s exit is ‘accelerating’ with a contract on the table – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE ARAMBARRI TRANSFER

Manchester United believe that Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri is their ‘perfect’ target for a holding midfield signing, according to a report.

United have a number of key areas worth addressing ahead of a summer transfer window which will prove crucial in their progress. A new attacker is on the cards, with right-wing an area of concern for ex-United star Gary Neville. Meanwhile, reports have also claimed that the Red Devils could also bring in a centre-back.

However, United could add to their midfield and are reportedly looking at finding a new defensive-minded player.

According to Traspasos (via Twitter) the Old Trafford club have identified Arambarri as an ideal target.

The 25-year-old plays a key role at Getafe and has racked up 141 appearances since signing in 2018. Indeed, he has played all but three La Liga games this season.

Overall, he has only missed 11 league games at the Spanish club, proving a consistent figure in their plans.

May 13 Transfer Chatter: Man Utd search for new defender, Tottenham fight for Boateng Man Utd have devised a three-man shortlist for a new defender while Monaco have joined Tottenham in the chase for Jerome Boateng.

The report adds that he would cost United €30million (£26million) and is a ‘cheap and good’ option found by club chiefs.

Should he move to United, the Uruguay international would be able to link up with his fellow countryman Edinson Cavani.

Arambarri made his debut for his country in October after his impressive rise in Europe and he now has four caps to his name.

As for United’s current midfield options, doubt still remains over Paul Pogba’s future. The Frenchman only has one year left on his deal and has yet to make a decision over his plans.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier over a move back to France are accelerating. (Foot Mercato)

West Ham could face work permit obstacles if they retain their interest in Montpellier forward Gaetan Laborde. (L’Equipe)

Anderlecht are gearing up to make a permanent offer to sign Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha. (Voetbal Magazine)

Meanwhile, Tottenham sit in pole position to sign Fulham loanee Joachim Andersen from Lyon. However, Spurs will have to fight off interest from Arsenal for the centre-back. (Jeunes Footeux)

AGUERO TO BARCA GAINING STRENGTH

Sergio Aguero‘s summer move to Barcelona is gaining strength. The Manchester City striker is ‘crazy’ about moving to Spain, while he is ready to say his goodbyes to City. (Mundo Deportivo)

Fenerbahce have emerged as candidates to sign West Brom loanee Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo. The midfielder does not want to return to Spain and he has Premier League interest. (Takvim)

Galatasaray have shown interest in Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt. Indeed, he could be an alternative if a deal for Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski fails to materialise. (Sporx)

Man Utd and Alaves are close to agreeing an extension to Facundo Pellistri’s loan deal. As such, the youngster will likely stay in Spain until the end of next season. (Calciomercato)

MAN UTD LOANEES UP FOR GRABS

Man Utd will demand €18million (£15million) from AC Milan to make Diogo Dalot’s loan move a permanent one. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, fellow United loan star Andreas Pereira, who is at Lazio, is open to any proposition in the summer. (Eleven Sports)

United and Villa could tussle to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Indeed, the two clubs sound the ‘most interested’ in the Argentine. (TNT Sports)

MESSI CONTRACT UNCERTAINTY COULD RUMBLE ON

Lionel Messi could defer a decision over his Barcelona future until after his Copa America participation with Argentina. (Cadena Ser)

Real Madrid have retained interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho. (Don Balon)

Marcelo has been axed from Madrid’s squad for Thursday’s squad to face Granada after a bust-up with manager Zinedine Zidane. (Goal)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother says that she will try to convince her son to return to Sporting this summer. (TVI 24)