Atletico Madrid are looking to deter Man Utd and Arsenal by doubling a midfield target’s exit clause, while Chelsea have been given the green light to sign a striker – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

ATLETICO TAKING THE PARTEY TO MIDFIELD STAR

Atletico Madrid are reportedly trying to tie Thomas Partey down to a new deal and raise his current release clause to ward off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Partey has been one of Atletico’s top performers this season, with the Spanish giants currently sitting sixth in the LaLiga table but also having knocked reigning champions Liverpool out of Europe at the last-16 stage.

The Ghana international currently has a relatively modest release clause in his contract, too, which stands at just €50m.

With Partey’s current deal running until 2023, Atletico are looking to extend that to 2025 and double the exit clause to €100m.

Reports on Friday claim that while that would not completely rule United and Arsenal out of the running for the 26-year-old’s signature, Atletico hope it will act as some sort of a deterrent.

Partey has the sort of game that would thrive in the Premier League and showcased that perfectly in the two knockout games against Liverpool, where was particularly outstanding in the win at Anfield.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, although it could be argued that Partey will find it harder to earn a regular spot in United’s engine room than he would at The Emirates.

Solskjaer already has the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, who can all play in a defensive role but Arteta is still assessing his squad, having only taken charge in December of last year – meaning all options are still open

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Lyon are ready to sell Moussa Dembele to Chelsea this summer, having turned down a £34million offer for the striker in Januar

Juventus remain in pole position when it comes to luring Paul Pogba away from Manchester United (Tuttosport)

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, is being monitored closely by Barcelona (le10sport)

Under-pressure Quique Setien will be given the opportunity to lead Barcelona into the 2020-21 campaign (Sport)

Barcelona are confident that Inter Milan will drop their price for number one strike target Lautaro Martinez, with his release clause set at €111m (Diario AS)

Both Barcelona and Liverpool have joined a growing list of clubs interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (Sport

Chelsea target David Alaba is considering a move away from Bayern Munich this summer (Sport Bild)

Both Juventus and Napoli are prepared to fight for the services of Bayern Munich defender Corentin Tolisso (le10sport)

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to make Inter loanee Ivan Perisic’s deal permanent this summer on a discounted deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are allegedly not giving up on Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud and have reportedly added Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso to their wish list (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appears as a target on the transfer market for the third consecutive summer, with PSG leading the chase (Football Italia)

Real Betis attacker Nabil Fekir is wanted by AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he wants to manage Barcelona star Lionel Messi, before he retires (Marca)

Leicester City are showing an interest in Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui (Sdna)

Barcelona will make a summer move for Sao Paulo’s highly-rated teenager Gustavo Maia (AS)

Former sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has claimed Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli would be perfect for Inter but warned €40m would only get them “one leg” (Tuttosport)