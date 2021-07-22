Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd could get one over on two Prem rivals for star

Man Utd make contact with the agent of a star reportedly wanted by two Premier League rivals, while a Chelsea man threatens an exit – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD CONTACT ZIELINSKI AGENT

The agent of Napoli and Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski has been in touch with Manchester United over a potential transfer, according to a report.

United’s priority this summer has been on the wing – with Jadon Sancho signing – and at centre-back, a role which Raphael Varane could add to. However, they have looked loosely at their midfield, with Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga on their radar. Amid increasing uncertainty over Paul Pogba, though, bolstering their engine room could become urgent.

According to Corrierre del Mezzogiorno (via Sport Witness), United have contacted Zielinski’s representative to assess the potential of a deal.

Liverpool have also been in touch, but if United stepped up interest, they could beat not only the Reds to his signature.

Reports have claimed that Manchester City remain keen on the Pole, who starred at Euro 2020. Still, Zielinski reportedly has reason to snub interest from United’s derby rivals.

A former Napoli star claimed earlier this year that Zielinski is a player from “another planet”, with his attributes and ability in attacking midfield.

July 22 Transfer Chatter Chelsea turn their attention to Domenico Berard, Arsenal want Aaron Ramsdale and Man Utd are favourites to sign Ruben Neves.

However, the report adds that neither United nor Liverpool have made concrete offers yet.

Zielinski moved across Italy from Udinese in 2016 and has played 239 games since then. He has also contributed 32 goals and 28 assists.

At Euro 2020, meanwhile, he missed only six minutes of action as Poland exited the tournament at the group stage.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea striker Timo Werner feels prepared to leave if the Blues get serious about bringing in a new forward. (90min)

The Stamford Bridge side have received a blow in the hunt for Jules Kounde, with Sevilla edging towards keeping their centre-back amid fellow defender Bryan Gil’s links with Tottenham. (AS)

Indeed, Spurs could close the deal for Gil in the ‘coming days’. (Mundo Deportivo)

However, his fellow defender Christian Romero has told Spurs’ transfer chief Fabio Paratici that he wants to stay at Atalanta. (Corrierre dello Sport)

Manchester United are willing to send Diogo Dalot back on loan to AC Milan with an option to buy, but want a loan fee of between €5million (£4.2million) and €6million (£5.1million). (Sky Italy)

MBAPPE HAS PSG TRANSFER PLAN

Kylian Mbappe does not want to sign a new Paris Saint-Germain contract and instead wants to leave as a free agent next summer. (Marca)

Hellas Verona will initiate new contact with Manchester City over signing Ivan Ilic, following last season’s loan spell. (Sky Italy)

Antoine Griezmann feels ‘calm’ about his situation at Barcelona, despite reports claiming his club could use him in a swap deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

MOURINHO IRKED BY ROMA STAR

Roma manager Jose Mourinho made midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo aware that he did not like his attempt to kick the ball at Triestina defender Walter Lopez, in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly. (Corrierre dello Sport)

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune is closing in on a permanent move to Alaves. (AS)

Wolves struggler Patrick Cutrone is still waiting for news of a potential transfer away. However, Bologna and Sampdoria have now registered interest. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Meanwhile, Wolves eyed up Benfica striker Haris Seferovic before Bruno Lage took over as manager. But talks have not advanced because of Raul Jimenez’s recovery from a head injury. (A Bola)

TUCHEL TO MONITOR CHELSEA OUTCAST

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will monitor fringe star Kenedy’s progress, in case there is a chance he can be of use in the first team. (Goal)

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has made clear that he does not want to move to Arsenal. Instead, he tops Juventus’ transfer shortlist. (Calciomercato)

Leeds-linked AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has revealed that he has fielded interest from several clubs and could leave this summer. (Voetbal Intenational)

The agent of Napoli and Italy star Giovanni di Lorenzo has insisted that his client is not in talks with Atletico Madrid. (Radio Marte)