Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd target Ligue 1 star as Declan Rice alternative

Manchester United are ready to move for a Ligue 1 midfielder as an alternative to Declan Rice next summer, while Liverpool are set for a £17million boost from Barcelona – both in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD LINE UP RICE ALTERNATIVE

Manchester United are reportedly targeting midfielder Boubacar Kamara if they cannot sign Declan Rice from West Ham next summer.

The Red Devils are said to be one of three clubs chasing the impressive Marseille star on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2022. That means clubs outside of France can begin transfer talks in January of next year.

The report from Fichajes, as per Sport Witness, states that it’s unclear at this stage whether Kamara will sign a new deal at Marseille.

That has seemingly left the door open for top clubs to try and swoop for his signature.

Kamara has emerged as a top European talent after excelling in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons.

Manchester United are missing that midfielder Manchester United had a highly successful transfer window, signing the likes of Jason Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. But I can’t help but think that they missed something.

To that end, a trio of clubs want to sign him – United, Arsenal and Spanish outfit Sevilla.

As per the report, the Red Devils want a midfielder who can ‘rejuvenate’ that area of their team. However, he is only being lined up as an alternative to England man Rice, who remains their top target.

But Rice will cost upwards of £100m, which could be money spent elsewhere if Kamara came in for nothing.

Newcastle were said to have failed with a last-ditch bid to sign the Marseille man on deadline day. He has also previously been linked with Chelsea.

Arsenal managers who were worse than Mikel Arteta

LIVERPOOL SET FOR COUTINHO BONUS

Liverpool stand to make €20million (£17m) once Philippe Coutinho reaches 100 appearances for Barcelona. (Sport)

Real Madrid will pursue Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski if the club falls short in their pursuit of Erling Haaland next summer. (AS)

Chelsea will revive their interest in Jules Kounde in January if Sevilla lower their asking price to €50million (£43m). (ESPN Football)

PSG turned down an offer worth €80million (£69m) from Barcelona to bring back Neymar this summer. (Le10Sport)

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is being tipped in German media for a return to his home country with Bayern Munich. (Sport1)

Juventus are considering a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele next summer. (Calciomercato)

ARSENAL MOVE FOR SEVILLA STAR

Arsenal are considering an approach for Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri. (La Colina de Nervion)

Liverpool are weighing up a January approach for Tottenham and Chelsea target Franck Kessie from AC Milan. (Il Milanista)

Paris St-Germain want defender Antonio Rudiger, who has less than a year left on his Chelsea contract. (Le10Sport)

Lionel Messi insisted his PSG contract include a clause that sees the 34-year-old’s international duties with Argentina take precedence over playing for the Ligue 1 side before next year’s World Cup in Qatar. (Sport)

Stuttgart are likely to sign Arsenal defender Kostas Mavropanos on a permanent deal. (Bild)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez turned down the chance to join Istanbul Basaksehir on loan. (VOLE)

Former Arsenal star Marc Overmars has distanced himself from a return to north London to replace technical director Edu. (Ajax TV)

Former Tottenham and Liverpool defender Steven Caulker is likely to join Gaziantep from fellow Turkish club Fenerbahce. (NTV Spor)

Venezia coach Paolo Zanetti dreams of coaching LaLiga giants Barcelona one day. (Tuttosport)