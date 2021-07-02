Euro Paper Talk: Conrete interest leads Man Utd to bid €30m for midfielder

Manchester United are ready to make a concrete offer to land a Serie A title-winning midfielder, while Tottenham have enquired about landing a Barcelona playmaker – both in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD SWITCH FOCUS TO SERIE A MIDFIELDER

With a deal for Jadon Sancho finally set to go through, Manchester United have switched their attention to upgrading their midfield – with an Inter Milan star firmly on their radar.

Reports on Friday suggest the Red Devils want to bring in Croatian star Marcelo Brozovic.

The 28-year-old has long been linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Tottenham also showing an interest this summer.

The midfielder has been tipped to quit Inter, given that he will be out of contract next summer and available on a free.

That has lead to a number of clubs showing interest, with La Repubblica, as cited by FC Inter 1908, claiming that United and Barcelona are ready to make their moves.

The report states that both clubs are willing to offer €30m for the transfer and that their interest is ‘concrete’.

It’s claimed that Brozovic is being lined-up as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. The Croatian is a box-to-box midfielder, similar to the Frenchman, whose own future in Manchester continues to be in doubt.

For their part, Inter are hoping that interest from several suitors will drive the player’s price tag up.

TOTTENHAM KEEN ON BARCA PLAYMAKER

Tottenham have enquired about signing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic. (Sport)

PSG must sell around €200m worth of players this summer in order to finance all the new arrivals Mauricio Pochettino wants. (Le Parisien)

Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. (ESPN)

Arsenal remain interested in a deal for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. However, they will have to up their reported €30m bid to make it happen. (Estadio Deportivo)

Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen will return to Milan in the second week of July to undergo new medical tests. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool forward Liam Millar is set to join Basel in a £1.3million (€1.5m) deal.

EVERTON STAR IN MILAN TALKS

James Rodriguez is in talks with AC Milan over a €10million move from Everton. (Antena 2)

Juventus have re-ignited their interest in Roma striker Edin Dzeko. (Calciomercato)

Nuno Tavares is likely to become an Arsenal player in the coming days, despite late attempts from Brighton to snatch the player. (A Bola)

Marseille were looking to sign Cagliari forward Giovanni Simeone. (Foot Mercato)

Midfielder Matias Vecino will remain at Inter Milan for at least one more season. (Calciomercato)

Florian Thauvin confirms he received an offer from Milan in January and insists he didn’t join Tigres ‘because of the money.’ (Multimedios Deportes)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both showing an interest in 28-year-old Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are considering a swoop for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Milan are struggling to reach an agreement with Brescia over a permanent deal for Sandro Tonali. (Calciomercato)

Atalanta and Nice have joined the growing list of clubs chasing Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga this summer. (Le10 Sport)

Milan have agreed to send one of their youth products, Franck Tsadjout, out on loan – with the player heading to Pordenone. (SempreMilan)

