Manchester United are keeping tabs a rising talent with echoes of Amad Diallo, while an exciting Leeds transfer is back on – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE CORTINOVIS TRANSFER

Manchester United have a transfer interest in rising Atalanta star Alessandro Cortinovis, according to a report.

The Red Devils have a recent history of prising the Serie A club’s star talents away. Young forward Amad Diallo agreed a deal to move to Old Trafford in October, officially making his move in January. He did not wait around to make his mark, though, netting his first goal to help his side beat AC Milan in the Europa League.

The future looks bright for the Ivory Coast international, but United’s hunt to sign the world’s best young talents never stops.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Old Trafford club have had interest in 20-year-old Cortinovis for some time.

The attacking midfielder – who captains his side – still plays in the Serie A reserve – or Primavera – ranks, but has enjoyed a standout campaign.

Indeed, he has scored 12 goals in 24 games across all competitions, translating to a goal every two games. Cortinovis has also chipped in with three assists, but he has not finished yet.

The youngster netted both goals in a 2-1 win over Roma on Tuesday, which set up a semi-final clash with Sampdoria as the division reaches its conclusion.

United are not alone, though, as ‘various’ Serie A clubs – which Tuttomercatoweb does not name – also have an interest in Cortinovis.

The midfielder has made progression on international level to boot with caps at Under-19 level, after playing at the 2018 Under-17 European Championships.

The Red Devils further bolstered their pool of young talent last year with the addition of winger Facundo Pellistri, who spent half the season on loan at Alaves.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is now open to a move to Leeds, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise. (La Nuova Sardegna)

In fact, the Uruguayan could soon become the Whites’ club-record signing. (L’Unione Sarda)

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is driving the club’s interest in Blackburn and Chile forward Ben Brereton. (RedGol)

Tottenham offered Julen Lopetegui the best salary of his career to leave his post as Sevilla manager, but he feels content in Spain. (El Confidencial)

Real Madrid are awaiting a formal offer from Manchester United for centre-back Raphael Varane and have ‘faith’ in the Red Devils securing the transfer. (AS)

CHELSEA MAKE FINAL HAKIMI EFFORT

Chelsea have made a ‘desperate’ final attempt to sign Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi, but Paris Saint-Germain remain the favourites for his signature. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have taken a liking to offers from West Ham and Southampton for Junior Firpo. For now, though, the player is waiting for clarity over his future at Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo)

Paulinho, who has become a free agent after leaving Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, says that he would jump at the chance to return to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Burnley are targeting a transfer for Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka and the deal has a strong chance of happening. (Bild)

Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has interest from AC Milan, Atalanta and Napoli, but will snub those clubs for a Premier League move to Arsenal. (Sky Italy)

INTER STARS FOR BARCA SWAP

Inter Milan could offer either Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez or Milan Skriniar in a Barcelona swap deal for Jordi Alba. (Mundo Deportio)

Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino says that he remains unsure on his future. However, he is only focused on the Reds, after his loan spell at Southampton. (Atsuto Uchida)

Real Madrid have joined the list of clubs showing interest in Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish. (AS)

Los Blancos have also made opening contacts with the agents of Real Sociedad’s Sweden striker Alexander Isak. (AS)

Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard says that he is staying in Spain, therefore ruling out another transfer to Arsenal after his loan spell. (TV2)

Aymeric Laporte says that he enjoyed the emotion of scoring his first international goal for Spain in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Slovakia. (Marca)