Manchester United are offered a Barcelona star in two swap deals for Old Trafford strugglers, while Chelsea suffer a setback in getting a player out of the door – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD OFFERED COUTINHO TRANSFER

Barcelona have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho in swap deals for either Anthony Martial or Edinson Cavani, according to a report.

Barcelona’s transfer focus has switched from big-money signings to swap or loan deals following their massive financial struggles in recent seasons. Nevertheless, they still have interest in some of Europe’s top players.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s main focus is on signing a striker in the January transfer window. As such, club executive Mateu Alemany and CEO Ferran Reverter travelled to Manchester last week.

While they talked to City counterparts about a deal for Ferran Torres, they did not miss the opportunity to assess a potential raid on United. Indeed, Martial and Cavani were in the pair’s sights in the discussions.

Sport reports that Barcelona offered former Liverpool midfielder Coutinho to the Red Devils in separate swap deals for the pair. He is the club’s ‘wildcard’ option for transfers in their new approach. However, they received a frank ‘no’ from United officials.

New Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his club want to keep Martial and Cavani, despite their struggles for match action this season.

Edinson Cavani wants a move to Barcelona Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on playing under Xavi at Barcelona, and would be willing to leave Manchester United in January, with more updates on Amadou Haidara and Donny van de Beek.

Martial has only played nine games this term, most of them substitute outings. He is back fit following a knee injury last campaign, but he has not carved a way into the side.

Cavani, meanwhile, featured up top alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s change of system before he got sacked. However, the Uruguayan has also suffered from injury.

As for Coutinho’s future at Barcelona, the 29-year-old’s contract runs out in 2023 and he has failed to fully impress after his mega-money move from Liverpool in 2018.

As such, Barca are looking to move him on for a predictable loss. Still, any departure which brings in funds would be welcome amid their financial struggles.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

The agent of Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has proposed a transfer for his client to Inter, but the Serie A side have no interest. As a result, the representative is looking elsewhere. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Chelsea could add another centre-back to their ranks as they seek a deal for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo. (Sport)

But Liverpool are also watching the Uruguay international closely as they look to bolster their ranks. (Sport)

Everton were among a host of teams to send a scout to watch Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez on Saturday. He scored twice against RSC Charleroi. (HLN)

Leicester, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Valencia still have interest in Hammarby IF winger Akinkunmi Amoo. (Complete Sports)

EURO PAPER TALK – BALLON D’OR REACTION

Toni Kross has slammed the decision to hand Lionel Messi a seventh Ballon d’Or, instead claiming that his Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema should have scooped the award. (Mundo Deportivo)

Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could make a Premier League return in 2022. Manchester City are monitoring the former Tottenham man’s contract situation. (Super Deporte)

The owner of Romanian club FSCB has said that he wants to sell wonderkid Ianis Stoica for a big fee in the future, despite reported Arsenal interest now. (Digi Sport)

Arsenal and Tottenham are candidates to sign Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, whose agent has indeed begun looking for a buyer for his client. (Todofichajes)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is ready to let go of Steven Bergwijn. Indeed, the manager opposed the forward’s transfer from PSV Eindhoven when he was in charge of Inter. (Soccer News)

LIVERPOOL EYE JUVENTUS STAR

West Ham have submitted a bid worth around €20million (£17million) for Basel striker Arthur Cabral, whose January departure is consequently approaching. (4-4-2.ch)

Flamengo are offering Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira psychological support to ensure he gets back on track following his mistake in the Copa Libertadores final defeat to Palmeiras. (Globo Esporte)

Liverpool are targeting a move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, but his arrival would only be to provide competition and rotation. (Fichajes)

WOLVES INTERESTED IN LIGUE 1 ACE

Wolves are still showing interest in a deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, who was a summer transfer target. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Ferran Torres, but must now work with Manchester City to sign the winger. (Sport)

The La Liga club have also proposed a €40million (£34million) move for RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi. While spending is currently impossible for Barca, they are working on plans to free up funds. (Sky Germany)