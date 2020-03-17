Man Utd are mulling over a deal to sign a long-term target amid claims he is to be made available, while Chelsea have found their new goalkeeper with a €50m deal expected, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD LINKED AGAIN WITH DIEGO GODIN

Manchester United could make a fresh move to sign long-term defensive target Diego Godin this summer amid reports he is considering his future after just one season with Inter Milan.

United have long been linked with the Uruguayan defender and were said to be among his suitors last year when it became apparent he was looking to leave Atletico Madrid for a fresh challenge and after coming to the end of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Godin, however, rejected overtures from United and instead opted for a move to Serie A with Inter Milan, signing a deal until summer 2022.

However, the move has not quite worked out as planned and, according to AS, the two parties are willing to have a parting of ways.

Godin has played in just 16 of a possible 26 Serie A matches – playing the full 90 minutes in just eight games and sitting on the bench for the entirety of eight games too.

The veteran Uruguayan has failed to adapt to Antonio Conte’s preferred 3-5-2 / 3-4-3 system and it’s claimed he has not brought the required leadership and organisation the Italians expected.