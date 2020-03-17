Euro Paper Talk: U-turn sees veteran linked to bargain Man Utd move
Man Utd are mulling over a deal to sign a long-term target amid claims he is to be made available, while Chelsea have found their new goalkeeper with a €50m deal expected, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.
MAN UTD LINKED AGAIN WITH DIEGO GODIN
Manchester United could make a fresh move to sign long-term defensive target Diego Godin this summer amid reports he is considering his future after just one season with Inter Milan.
United have long been linked with the Uruguayan defender and were said to be among his suitors last year when it became apparent he was looking to leave Atletico Madrid for a fresh challenge and after coming to the end of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Godin, however, rejected overtures from United and instead opted for a move to Serie A with Inter Milan, signing a deal until summer 2022.
However, the move has not quite worked out as planned and, according to AS, the two parties are willing to have a parting of ways.
Godin has played in just 16 of a possible 26 Serie A matches – playing the full 90 minutes in just eight games and sitting on the bench for the entirety of eight games too.
The veteran Uruguayan has failed to adapt to Antonio Conte’s preferred 3-5-2 / 3-4-3 system and it’s claimed he has not brought the required leadership and organisation the Italians expected.
As such, it’s claimed United could be tempted to renew their interest in the player, who despite now being 34, is seen as a decent stop-gap measure to play alongside Harry Maguire.
United expect to move both Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo on this summer, while Phil Jones has also been linked with a move away, so are looking for an experienced defender to add to their options.
It’s likely Inter would ask for a nominal fee of between €5m to €10m for any club interested in Godin – a fee unlikely to deter United, even if they only got a season or two out of the defender.
AND MORE EURO GOSSIP
AC Milan are resigned to selling Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the transfer windrow, with the 21-year-old’s contract expiring next summer. Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid have been linked (Calciomercato)
Chelsea lead the charge for Donnarumma and are willing to meet the €50m asking price set by Milan (Don Balon)
Milan will target deals for Torino’s Salvatore Sirigu or Napoli’s Alex Meret should Donnarumma depart (Tuttosport)
Besiktas have told suitors they are willing to sell striker Cyle Larin this summer, amid links to Leeds United (Fotorspor)
Juventus have rejected the chance to chance to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer after putting their faith in incoming new arrival Dejan Kulusevski. The Brazilian will instead try and fight to convince Bayer Munich he is worthy of a permanent move from Barcelona (Calciomercato)
Liverpool have sounded out former defender Martin Skrtel for advice and his rating over their interest in signing Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Reds want to sign the €17m-rated star this summer, with Skrtel having played against him on several occasions during his time in Super Lig (Takvim)
Paul Pogba and Mino Raiola are working hard to ‘heal their relationship’ with Manchester United in order to smooth over talks over his departure, with the World Cup winner still very much intent on quitting the club (Le 10 Sport)
Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici is prepared to spend €100m this summer to bring Pogba back to the club – but the club will walk away from the deal should Manchester United ask for more and with Lyon star Houssem Aouar their designated Plan B (Calciomercato)
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to join Barcelona. Some of the 30-year-old Gabon international’s relatives have already moved to the area (Sport)
Juventus are mulling over the possibility of offering Paulo Dybala as part of a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in a potential €220m swap deal (Tuttosport)
Barcelona are growing stronger in their belief that goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will sign a new deal, despite serious interest from Chelsea (Sport)
Chelsea lead the chase for Marc Cucurella and are willing to meet the €25m exit clause for the Getafe wing-back (Marca)
Barcelona have run out of patience with forward Ousmane Dembele and will look to sell him this summer after an injury-plagued spell at the Nou Camp (AS)
Everton are set to rival Inter Milan in the battle to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in a €35m deal this summer (Calciomercato)
Liverpool’s summer transfer plans revolve around strong interest in bringing three players to the club from the Bundesliga, with Timo Werner, Denis Zakaria and Leon Bailey all targeted (various)
Chelsea have made contact with Porto over a €40m move for Brazilian left-back Alex Telles (A Bola)
Real Madrid could look to sign Rennes and France Under-21 midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with the 17-year-old also being linked with Manchester United (Marca)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will only sign an extension with AC Milan once he’s been convinced of the direction the club is going in and who they plan to sign this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi has revealed that he has ambitions of becoming a coach but says he first wants to end his career at the Stadio Olimpico (Instagram)
West Ham have been dealt a blow to their hopes of signing Brazilian centre-back Marcao from Galatasaray this summer, with the defender seemingly happy to stay at the club (Turkish Football)
Manchester City are keen to offer the unsettled Joao Cancello to Inter Milan as part of their approach for star defender Milan Skriniar (Tuttosport)
Inter Milan are battling Napoli and Juventus in the race to sign Fiorentina starlet Gaetano Castrovilli (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Manchester United will make a serious attempt to sign Barcelona and France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 26, this summer (Sport)