Man Utd have launched a bid for a €100m LaLiga winger amid claims the move for Jadon Sancho could be scrapped, while Liverpool are willing to spend bid to sign a Portugal midfielder, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD LAUNCH €100M ANSU FATI BID

Manchester United are reported to have submitted a €100m offer to Barcelona for winger Ansu Fati amid growing doubts that a deal to sign Jadon Sancho could be off.

The 17-year-old winger has made a big impression during his breakthrough season in Barca’s first team, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 24 appearances.

That has earmarked him as a potential world star of the future and according to AS at the weekend, Barca had rejected a nine-figure bid for his services.

Fellow Spanish publication Sport has since followed up on the report and claimed the bid that came in was indeed from Manchester United.

And while the offer has been knocked back, United are reported to have left the offer on the table in the hope that Barcelona will change their mind.

As per the report, United hope Barca will change their mind and decide to cash in on Fati in order to help with their own transfer rebuild.

It was claimed over the weekend that talks over a deal for their top priority, Lautaro Martinez, had stalled over the money Barca must pay up front.

But cashing in on Fati would arm them with the finances to push through the deal for the Argentine.

Despite Fati’s impressive breakthrough, it does seem unlikely they would bid spend such a huge amount on the largely-unproven youngster.

But reports of the bid will only increase speculation that their efforts to sign top target Jadon Sancho have hit a brick wall.

United had hoped Borussia Dortmund would lower their asking price. But it seems they will hold firm to their €130m valuation of the 20-year-old winger.

Fati has, ironically, been tipped as a a target for Dortmund as a replacement for Sancho. However, despite Barcelona looking to raise funds by offloading several players this summer, it seems Fati isn’t one they want to cash in on.

MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Tottenham and Liverpool are prepared to break the bank to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer (Le 10 Sport)

Manchester United have been quoted €80m if they want to sign Milan Skriniar this summer, with the Inter Milan defender their No 1 pick to partner Harry Maguire (Tuttosport)

Chris Smalling is ‘one step away’ from making a permanent move from Man Utd to Roma for a fee in the region of €15m after it was reported that ‘positive talks’ had been held over the weekend (Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle’s new investors have held talks with former PSG sporting director Antero Henrique over a deal to make him the club’s new transfer guru (RMC Sport)

Inter Milan are reported to have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a move for former Chelsea and Juventus forward Alvaro Morata (Tuttosport)

Napoli are confident of holding on to midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, despite him being linked with Liverpool, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid (Sky Italia)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been offered a big-money contract to join Qatari club Al-Duhail this summer (various)

Roma midfielder Diego Perotti has hinted he is keen on a surprise return to former club Sevilla this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Ander Herrera claims Edinson Cavani has his heart set on a move to LaLiga, crushing the chances of Man Utd or Newcastle of signing the PSG star on a free transfer (AS)

The agent for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly contacted AC Milan in a bid to secure a return to the San Siro for the Frenchman this summer (Tuttosport)

Roma are back in the hunt to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, who looks set to be allowed to move on this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ivan Rakitic intends to stay at Barcelona until his contract runs out in the summer of 2021, despite reports suggesting he will move on this summer (Goal)

Dani Ceballos has hinted he will look to leave Real Madrid once again for the 2020-21 campaign, whether Arsenal opt to re-sign him or not (El Confidencial)

Sampdoria are on the verge of signing Santos defender Lucas Verissimo for €5m (Globo Esporte)

Valencia remain keen to sign Osasuna forward Chimy Avila, despite the Argentinian suffering a serious knee injury in January (El Desmarque)

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has responded to talk that their €100m valuation of Kalidou Koulibaly could be lowered to nearer the €70m mark (various)

AC Milan are chasing a deal for Espanyol creative midfielder Marc Roca (Milannews.it)

Neymar has told his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates that he wants to leave and rejoin Barcelona this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd’s interest in signing Donny van de Beek has been confirmed – but Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar is adamant their asking price won’t be driven down (NOS)