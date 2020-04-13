Manchester United are plotting to sign a midfielder and a winger from Spain in a €100m double deal, while Jose Mourinho wants a €40m-rated Frenchman to replace Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham, according to Easter Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

UNITED CHASE DEALS FOR PARTEY AND TORRES

Manchester United are looking to add Thomas Partey to their ranks this summer and are ready to activate the €50m exit clause in his contract, claims a report.

A report on Monday morning said United had a list of 10 potential summer targets this summer, though the report neglected to name two stars which, according to various sources, are also said to be of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, United strongly fancy their chances of bringing in Ghanaian midfielder Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The midfielder had an exceptional game in front of watching United scouts as Atletico knocked reigning holders Liverpool out of the Champions League last month and the Spanish outlet claims Solskjaer has identified the 26-year-old as an ideal replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic.

Partey is contracted to the Wanda Metropolitano until summer 2023, but they are in talks to extend his contract and, key to Atleti, extend the current €50m exit clause that exists in his deal.

But Mundo Deportivo believe Solskjaer’s men could meet his exit clause before he signs on the dotted line; thus leaving Atletico exposed to his potential sale.

Elsewhere, United are also said to be considering a move for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, who could leave for €50m this summer.

The young winger is also being chased by Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, but The Athletic claims he is also on Solskjaer’s radar too.

Presumably that’s as a back-up to their No 1 target Jadon Sancho, given Torres occupies the same right-wing position.

Torres has a €100m exit clause in his deal, but with his contract due to expire in summer 2021, Valencia face the prospect of selling him for much less this summer and are said to be open to a deal in the region of €50m.

AND MORE EURO GOSSIP

Tottenham have identified Valencia’s Geoffrey Kondogbia as their No 1 replacement for Tanguy Ndombele and believe the LaLiga side will allow the French midfielder to leave for €40m-€50m this summer (L’Equipe)

Juventus will target a move for either Gabriel Jesus or Mauro Icardi this summer to play alongside Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, with Gonzalo Higuain cleared to leave (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are keen on signing Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, who is also wanted by Everton and West Ham (Le 10 Sport)

Inter Milan will rival any Man Utd or Arsenal approach to Bayern Munich for France midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Calciomercato)

Sevilla have identified Porto defender Diogo Leite as their preferred replacement for Diego Carlos, who is wanted by Liverpool in a €50m move (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Betis have emerged as surprise suitors to bring Hector Bellerin back to LaLiga from Arsenal, with Atletico Madrid also keen (La Razon)

Barcelona are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a cut-price alternative to Lautaro Martinez (Sport)

Inter Milan defender Diego Godin is likely to move to the Premier League in the summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham both interested in the 34-year-old (Tuttosport)

Radja Nainggolan’s future with Cagliari remains up in the air with the Serie A side admitting they are struggling with his salary. The midfielder is on loan at the club from Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says he is “open” to a move away from Emirates Stadium and says he could return to his boyhood club Independiente (TNT Sports)

Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer wants to make his loan at AC Milan into a permanent switch ahead of the 2020/21 season (Tuttosport)

Luka Jovic has been told he will be given another season to prove himself and that Real Madrid will resist any urge they have to sell him this summer amid claims he has been targeted by Arsenal (AS)

AC Milan have become the latest club to express an interest in signing Sandro Tonali, with Juventus, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Man City also tracking the €50m-rated Brescia midfielder (Tuttosport)

Chelsea will make a second bid for Napoli forward Dries Mertens in the summer after seeing a January move for the 32-year-old turned down (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma legend Daniele De Rossi claims he always had ambitions of signing for Manchester United – but the strength of their midfield options during the time of their interest in him dissuaded him from making the switch (various)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is likely to join fellow Argentine Lionel Messi at Barcelona, says his agent. Manchester City had previously been linked with the 22-year-old (Fox Sports)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is not interested in joining Chelsea, leaving Manchester United in pole position for his signature, although Real Madrid is still an option (Diario Madridista)

AC Milan are prepared to offer pay-rises to keep Alessio Romagnoli and Ante Rebic, despite the current financial troubles engulfing Italian footbal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man Utd have held talks with the agent of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez over a potential switch to Old Trafford this summer (AS)

Roma are reluctant to meet Arsenal’s €25m asking price for midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is on a season-long loan at the Serie A club (Calciomercato)