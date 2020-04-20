Man Utd have held talks with Jorge Mendes over a huge deal for a LaLiga star, while Man City have agreed a €50m fee for a central defender, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TOLD THEY CAN SIGN JOAO FELIX

Manchester United have been given the opportunity to sign Joao Felix this summer – just a year after his huge transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal star moved from Benfica to Atletico in a deal that set the LaLiga giants back €130m as they wasted no time investing their windfall courtesy of Antoine Griezmann’s transfer to Barcelona.

Felix, however, has not quite has the desired effect in the Spanish capital and Le10 Sport claims in an exclusive they could move him on if they get their money back – leading the French outlet to claim a move to United could be on.

As per the report, Felix – who has only scored six goals in 28 appearances for Atletico since his arrival – is yet to convince Diego Simeone of his quality and they would not stand in his way were a big-money bid to land at their feet.

Felix remains a talented player and was watched closely by United before his move last year.

And the report claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he could fill the superstar void at United which they have struggled to fill since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure for Real Madrid way back in 2009.

It’s claimed Solskjaer wants to build his side around Felix and his compatriot Bruno Fernandes in a bid to steer the Red Devils back towards title contenders.

Furthermore, it’s reported talks have already been held between United and Jorge Mendes over a move to Old Trafford, with the super-agent keen to move his client on to the Red Devils.

United were also linked with a £70m move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz on Monday morning.

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Borussia Dortmund plan to spend part of their Jadon Sancho windfall on a deal for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year-old is rated at €40m and has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United (Le 10 Sport)

Napoli have told Man Utd they want a minimum €100m for Kalidou Koulibaly and Everton they’re looking for €60m for Allan, if either were to make a fresh move to sign the pair (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City have struck a €50m deal with Real Madrid to sign defender Eder Militao, with the Brazilian having struggled since moving to the Bernabeu (Don Balon)

Barcelona have been given renewed hope of a deal for Lautaro Martinez after the LaLiga club’s midfielder, Arthur, admitted he would be tempted by a move to the San Siro. Barca are looking at potential swap deals to help reduce the cost of the Argentine’s €111m transfer cost (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter boss Antonio Conte wants to replace Martinez with the signing of Moise Kean and have already launched a €30m move for the Everton forward (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Francisco Ramos insists he won’t get too carried away by reports linking him with Man Utd after the midfielder was name-checked by Bruno Fernandes as an ideal signing for the Red Devils (O Jogo)

Inter Milan are emerging as favourites to sign Brescia’s star man Sandro Tonali after it was claimed they had played an ace card in allowing precocious young striker Sebastiano Esposito to move to the Serie A outfit on a two-year loan (FCInter news)

Chelsea face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona to sign left-back target Alex Telles from Porto (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a new deal until 2025 for Brazil forward Neymar which would see the 28-year-old earn €38m (£33m) per year – which equates to £635,000 a week (Sport)

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has admitted the club are in ‘constant communication’ over Kai Havertz amid claims Man Utd have made the 20-year-old a priority summer signing (Bild)

Gonzalo Higuain will pick from clubs in Qatar, LA Galaxy or a return to River Plate when he leaves Juventus at the end of the season (Calciomercato)

Getafe are considering a summer approach to sign Real Betis centre back Zou Feddal (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are looking to offload up to six first-team players, including Wales winger Gareth Bale and Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez (AS)

Mattia De Sciglio will choose between PSG and Valencia this summer as the full-back edges closer to leaving Juventus (Calciomercato)

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are looking to trade players this summer with Alexandre Lacazette heading to the Wanda Metropolitano and Thomas Partey tipped to move to Emirates Stadium (various)

Ivan Perisic is in talks over making his loan move to Bayern Munich from Inter Milan into a permanent transfer (Calciomercato)

Valencia midfielder Daniel Wass has revealed he is keen to commit his long-term future to the club and sign a contyract extension (various)

Juventus have turned their attention to signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane – but could offer players in exchange in a bid to meet his €220m asking price (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has already agreed personal terms over a move to Inter Milan at the end of the season (Tuttosport)

Chelsea are reportedly set to open talks over a potential summer transfer deal for young Freiburg forward Luca Waldschmidt (various)

Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri is set to be sacked by Anderlecht after failing to contact the Belgian club during the current lockdown (Derniere Huere)