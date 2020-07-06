Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ready winger swoop as price falls to just €30m

Manchester United will ditch their bid for Jadon Sancho and sign an alternative after his price dropped to €30m, while Atletico Madrid will do all in their power to sign a Liverpool star, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD READY APPROACH FOR LEON BAILEY

Manchester United are ready to switch winger targets to Leon Bailey after seemingly being priced out over Jadon Sancho.

United went public with their plan to not spend higher than £50m for the England winger last week. While that tactic has been dismissed as an attempt to bring the price down, reports now suggest the move could have hit a brickwall.

As such, United are considering other alternatives and Wolves winger Adama Traore was mentioned as a likely target on Monday morning.

However, reports last week suggested Bayer Leverkusen man Bailey was also a name they were considering.

The Jamaica winger has been linked with Manchester City in recent weeks as a replacement for Leroy Sane.

Bailey has three years left on his deal at the BayArena, but Bayer are said to have lowered his asking price to just €30m. They hope the sale of the 22-year-old will prevent the need for the club to cash in on their prized asset Kai Havertz.

And according to The Athletic, Bailey’s new low price is of particular interest to United.

While he wasn’t their first choice, his ability to play on either wing is to their liking. United could also use the money ‘saved’ to potentially sign a new defender.

Speaking earlier this season, the 22-year-old admitted his ultimate ambition is to play in England.

“Fundamentally, my dream has always been, and still is, to play in England,” Bailey said. “If I continue to work hard, I am sure that it will work out.”

FABINHO LINKED WITH SHOCK LALIGA MOVE

Atletico Madrid want to sign Fabinho as a replacement for Thomas Partey and will pay ‘whatever it takes’ to prise him away from Liverpool. (Don Balon)

Chelsea and PSG are plotting moves after Lazio lowered their asking for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to just €70m. (Calciomercato)

Tanguy Ndombele remains on ‘non-speaking terms’ and has ‘no trust’ with Jose Mourinho. The former Lyon midfielder will instruct his agent to secure him a summer move away from Tottenham. (L’Equipe)

Napoli have no interest in signing Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, despite reports linking him with the Serie A side this weekend. (CalcioNapoli24)

BAYERN DESPERATE TO KEEP THIAGO

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says he is doing his best to convince Thiago Alcantara to stay in Bavaria amid interest from Liverpool. (Bild)

Sevilla are leading the charge to sign Djibril SidibE, who has spent this season on loan at Everton. (Foot Mercato)

Wolves are more likely than Man Utd to sign James Rodriguez and are willing to pay his €25m asking price. (Marca)

Belgian right-back Marnick Vermijl has spoken of his regret at leaving Manchester United back in 2015 and feels he quit Old Trafford too early. (Het Belang van Limburg, via Sport Witness)

Napoli are interested in signing Lille’s Nigerian goalscoring sensation Victor Osimhen, who is also wanted by Liverpool. (Corriere dello Sport)

A deal for Osimhen will allow Arkadiusz Milik to depart, with Tottenham and Juventus leading the chase. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta is adamant Lautaro Martinez should delay any move to Barcelona for the good of his career. (DAZN)

West Ham have joined the list of Premier League clubs interested in a move for Mohammed Salisu. The Real Valladolid star has a €12m exit clause in his deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd playmaker Juan Mata is reportedly keen to leave Old Trafford, with Turkish side Fenerbahce emerging as a contender to secure his signature. (Sansursuz Futbol)

MORE EURO PAPER TALK

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he’s now fully ‘recharged’ and is looking for a new project ‘to compete and win’. (Marca)

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has denied holding talks with Chelsea over a €20m deal for full-back Emerson Palmieri. (DAZN)

Josep Bartomeu has launched an attack on what he describes as an ‘unfair’ use of VAR against Barcelona this season. The club president has suggested that is part to blame for their fading title bid. (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are battling Tottenham to sign Norwich defender Ben Godfrey this summer in a €25m deal. (various)

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic has become a free agent after terminating his contract with Qatari side Al-Duhail. (Goal)

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, with Juventus and Bayern Munich also keen. (Le 10 Sport)

Arsenal have been given hope of a summer deal for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst after he welcomed transfer links to the Gunners. (various)