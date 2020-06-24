Manchester United are keen to sign two Monaco stars in a double €60m deal, while Chelsea have outbid Real Madrid for a top summer target, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD PLOT MOVE FOR MONACO TEENAGER BADIASHILE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly placed Monaco’s teenage centre-half Benoit Badiashile top of his list of targets.

With Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and possibly Phil Jones leaving this summer, United are in the market for another defender.

And reports in France claim they are in talks over a move for Monaco’s impressive youngster Badiashile.

The Principality club will have to sell their prized assets this summer after the season was cut short with Monaco out of the European places.

As such, Badiashile has found himself a man in demand after an impressive campaign. The France U19 captain is tipped for big things in the game after making 41 appearances over the last two seasons.

He has already been the subject of a failed €15m offer from Rennes. But RMC Sport reports Manchester United are ready to go as high as €20m to land their man.

They say Solskjaer and his scouts really like what they see in Badiashile and are looking to fast-track him into their side. It’s suggested he may even be good enough already to push Victor Lindelof for the role of Harry Maguire’s partner.

United and Rennes aren’t alone in their pursuit for Badiashile, however. Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen have also been watching him and could also reportedly launch a bid.

UNITED ALSO WANT BEN YEDDER

United could also look to make it a double raid on Monaco with a deal for Wissam Ben Yedder also mooted.

The Monaco striker finished the season as joint top scorer in Ligue 1 after scoring 18 times and weighing in with seven assists in 26 appearances.

But the Ligue 1 outfit accept they face an impossible task retaining his services after he expressed his wish to leave.

As such, Le 10 Sport claim they are willing to santion his sale for the same €40m (£35.6m) fee they paid Sevilla for his services last summer.

That has spiked United’s interest and they could look to raid Monaco with a double €60m swoop if reports are accurate.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Chelsea have tabled an €88m offer for Kai Havertz, beating the bid on the table from Real Madrid. (WinSports)

Liverpool are ready to test AC Milan’s resolve to keep Alessio Romagnoli with a huge bid for their captain. (Fijaches)

Wolves have stung Juventus and Man Utd by placing a mammoth €100m asking price on the head of striker Raul Jimenez. (AS)

Arsenal are willing to spend up to €30m for Neto after asking Barcelona about a possible summer transfer for the goalkeeper. (Sport)

William Carvalho has reached an agreement on a move to Leicester City, with the Foxes looking to agree a fee with Real Betis. (Marca)

Napoli have Lille central defender Gabriel Magalhaes as a €25m replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly. Arsenal and Everton have also been linked with the Brazilian. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Marcos Rojo has made it clear he wants to leave Man Utd and join Estudiantes in a permanent deal. (Fox Sports)

Sevilla have identified €40m-rated Real Mallorca striker Ante Budimir as a top target this summer. (La Razon)

MILIK LIKELY TO BE SOLD

Napoli have confirmed Arkadiusz Milik will be transfer-listed this summer if does not agree a new contract. The Pole is wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham. (DAZN)

Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Thiago Alcantara after the Spaniard resisted talks over a new deal with Bayern Munich. (Bild)

Mario Mandzukic could be heading back to Serie A after failing to settle with Qatari side Al-Duhail. Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also looking to bring him to Turkey. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos this summer. The Argentine has a €65m exit clause in his contract. (La Razon)

Edinson Cavani’s decision to reject a two-month extension with PSG so he can play in the Champions League has “upset” the club. (RMC Sport)

Man City are the only club likely to sign Kalidou Koulibaly with Liverpool targeting other areas of the side to strengthen. (Tuttosport)

JUVENTUS STILL IN FOR JORGINHO

Juventus remain keen on a deal for Jorginho despite the impending arrival of Arthur Melo from Barcelona. (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace have fixed their asking price for Mamadou Sakho at €5m following an enquiry from Lyon. (France Football)

Liverpool and Wolves could pounce with Milot Rashica’s exit clause due to drop to €15m in the event of Werder Bremen’s relegation. (Kicker)

Noah Fatar has rejected the chance to join Everton and will instead move to Angers from Lille. (France Football)

Lyon striker Martin Terrier is the subject of serious interest from Rennes this summer. (RMC Sport)

Cadiz have completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Augusto Fernandez on a deal initially until the end of the current season. (La Razon)

Borussia Monchengladbach are leading the chase to sign unwanted Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic this summer. (Mozzartsport)