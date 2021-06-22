Manchester United are readying a move for a Euro 2020 headline-maker and have already agreed another deal for a France star, Chelsea are ready to move on Hakim Ziyech, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk has details of an exciting transfer plan at Arsenal for a former Liverpool favourite.

KOZLOWSKI CHASED BY MAN UTD

Manchester United are set to rival a host of big-name European giants to sign Poland record-breaker Kacper Kozlowski, according to reports.

The 17-year-old beat Jude Bellingham’s six-day old record to become the youngest ever player to feature at the European Championships. And he did not disappoint, with Kozlowski coming in for praise from his manager and teammates.

Kozlowski currently plays for Pogon Szczecin in his homeland. However, his stay there looks set to be brief with United readying an approach, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian paper reports that the Red Devils have already made advances and are looking to ‘nurture his talent at Old Trafford’.

United though, they face competition with Cagliari and Juventus also set to make moves.

However, it seems the trio may miss out with Borussia Dortmund having also made a move. As per the article, the player is enticed by a move to the Bundesliga side, thanks to Robert Lewandowski, who made his name at the Westfalenstadion.

Nonetheless, United cannot be ruled out the race and could yet land the impressive teenage star.

It appears to be better news for United, however, as far as Raphael Varane is concerned.

United are reportedly ‘strong options’ for the Real Madrid defender, who has just a year left on his deal.

However, according to El Confidencial, officials at Los Blancos fear Varane already has an ‘important agreement’ to join United.

They continue to try and persuade the Frenchman to sign a new deal, though they now fear they’re facing an impossible task.

With a move to Old Trafford now expected, they suggest Real will seek a minimum €50m from United.

ARSENAL TO SIGN COUTINHO ON ONE CONDITION

Arsenal are planning to make a firm loan approach for Philippe Coutinho this summer should he prove his fitness. (Sport)

Napoli are planning a surprise approach to sign Ben Davies from Tottenham in a €15m deal if they fail to land Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are favourites to land Donny van de Beek if Manchester United decide they are willing to let the Dutchman leave. (Corriere dello Sport)

Reported Leeds and Chelsea target Adama Traore favours a move to Barcelona if he leaves Wolves this summer. (Marca)

Kieran Trippier has indicated he’s happy at Atletico Madrid amid claims he’s a summer target for Manchester United. (AS)

MILAN READY MOVE FOR ZIYECH

AC Milan are ready to approach Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech after the Moroccan was told he will not figure in Thomas Tuche’s plans next season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool and Man Utd target Ousmane Dembele is hoping to sign a new deal at Barcelona before his existing deal expires in summer 2022. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has passed a medical with PSG as he prepares to sign on a free transfer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Besiktas are ready to rival Wolves for former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa after offering him a contract. (Ajansspor)

AC Milan are targeting a move for Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola if Diogo Dalot returns to Manchester United. (Marca)

HAALAND HAS ‘TOTAL AGREEMENT’ TO JOIN REAL

Erling Haaland has edged closer to a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid after reaching a ‘total agreement’ with the Spanish giants. (SportItalia)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta dreams of pairing Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi next season and will offer two players to Juventus to persuade them to sell the 36-year-old Portugal forward. (AS)

Juventus are ready to hold talks with Sassuolo over a €40m deal to sign Manuel Locatelli, with Arsenal likely to miss out. (Goal)

Bayern Munich have joined Everton, AC Milan and Inter Milan in the race to sign Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea are considering Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno as their Erling Haaland ‘plan B’ should they miss out on the Norwegian. (Fijaches)

Sevilla are reportedly tracking Joao Palhinha this summer, with Sporting Lisbon rating the midfielder at €20m. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are ready to rival Real Betis for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin. (Marca)

Watford have reached an agreement to sign striker Emmanuel Dennis from Club Brugge this summer. (various)

Atalanta will rebuff interest from AC Milan and Roma for Matteo Pessina with the 24-year-old likely to sign a contract extension. (Calciomercato)