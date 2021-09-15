Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd locked in, as four clubs chase game-changer

Man Utd are one of four sides well in the hunt to sign a transformative star in 2022, while a Chelsea man sees a double twist to his future – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD IN HAALAND CHASE

Manchester United are one of four clubs firmly in the hunt to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report.

The Red Devils have just come off the back of a successful summer transfer window. In particular, though, United bolstered their attack with ex-Dortmund man Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But while 21-year-old Sancho represents a signing for the long term at Old Trafford, Ronaldo is only a short-term – albeit impressive – measure.

The 36-year-old still offers a deadly threat up front, but despite his fast start back at Old Trafford, he is approaching the end of his career. As such, the Red Devils have had links with another big striker signing.

Sancho’s former Dortmund team-mate Haaland remains on their radar, following their failure to sign him in December 2019 when he picked Dortmund instead.

According to Bild, United are one of four sides – alongside Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City – who can afford the 21-year-old next summer.

Haaland had strong links with a move away this summer, but his £100million-plus fee saw him stay put. Although, Bild notes that a €75million (£64million) release clause activates in his contract next summer.

Haaland has scored 65 goals in 65 games for Dortmund. He has also had a fast start this term, netting eight goals in six games.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Borussia Dortmund have made Chelsea striker Timo Werner one of four potential candidates to replace the exit-linked Haaland. (Bild)

Bayern Munich have also had links with a move for Werner. However, Leroy Sane would not form part of a swap deal between the German club and Chelsea. (Bild)

Juventus could emerge as transfer candidates for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. (Calciomercato)

While he has lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta promised Leno that he will soon return to the team. (Bild)

Everton were among four teams AC Milan refused to negotiate with amid interest in forward Rafael Leao. Indeed, the Toffees tried a swap deal involving James Rodriguez. (Calciomercato)

WOLVES MADE BOATENG TRANSFER ATTEMPT

Wolves made an attempt to sign former Bayern centre-back Jerome Boateng this summer. However, Lyon persuaded the free agent. (Bild)

Summer Leeds target Noa Lang became “restless” at the “concrete interest” from other clubs, but did not want to leave Club Brugge. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Chelsea need to be willing to double centre-back Antonio Rudiger’s salary to make progress in contract negotiations. (Bild)

But Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are monitoring his situation, with his deal expiring next summer. (Goal)

BARCELONA HOLD EMERGENCY MEETING

Barcelona president Joan Laporta chaired an emergency meeting with fellow officials immediately after Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. (Sport)

Barca boss Ronald Koeman says he “cannot complain” about his side’s attitude, but admitted that there was a “difference in quality”. (Marca)

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio has admitted concerns for his side’s form ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash with Tottenham. (Ouest France)

CHELSEA HAVE BIG LOANEE HOPES

Chelsea are hoping Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher does enough to convince them to keep him in the squad next season. (Eurosport)

Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking at Mikel Oyarzabal as Bernardo Silva’s potential replacement. (Eurosport)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed that he has scheduled a new meeting over his contract, following earlier struggles over an extension. (Sport Mediaset)