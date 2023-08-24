Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd gazump existing offer for electrifying striker in incredible hijack; Tottenham submit serious winger bid

Manchester United have officially entered the race to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo by firming up their interest, while Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to Porto for Pepe – all in Thursday’s European transfer gossip.

MARCOS LEONARDO IN MAN UTD SIGHTS

Manchester United are ready to outbid Roma for Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo Santos Almeida, it has been revealed in Thursday’s edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

One of the most promising strikers in South America at present, Marcos Leonardo has scored 49 goals for Santos at senior level already, despite only being 20 years old. Moreover, he was recently the second highest goalscorer at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, behind only the Chelsea-owned Italy midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Santos have already been fending off interest in their top prospect. They have resisted serious interest from AS Roma this summer, after Jose Mourinho’s side went searching for a replacement for the injured Tammy Abraham.

There has been a belief brewing that Roma might get their hands on Marcos Leonardo in January instead. But now, La Gazzetta has hinted that they might miss out to Man Utd.

According to the Italian newspaper, Man Utd are ready to make their own offer for Marcos Leonardo. Their package would be worth the equivalent of an initial €20m, plus €5m in bonuses.

In other words, that means Man Utd are willing to pay £17.1m up front for the transfer, with add-ons potentially increasing their investment towards £21.4m.

Crucially, a €20m payment would be twice as much as the amount that Roma have been tipped to spend on the centre-forward in January. Therefore, Man Utd could feasibly win the race for his signature.

This summer, they signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta to act as their new focal point in attack. However, they have been searching for a second striker they can rotate him with.

There were already claims that Man Utd were watching Marcos Leonardo during the Under-20 World Cup. Eager not to miss out, it appears they have now formalised their interest.

Marcos Leonardo has spent his entire career with Santos so far, so would be coming to the Premier League for the first time if Man Utd were to sign him.

It is not specifically clear from La Gazzetta‘s information if Man Utd’s bid would be to sign him this summer or to wait until January. Significantly, the Brazilian transfer window is currently closed, so Santos would not be able to sign a replacement for him until the winter.

The fact that they are selling another attacker in the shape of Deivid Washington to Chelsea further reduces the logic behind letting Marcos Leonardo go now.

For that reason, Roma postponed their pursuit until January, aware that Santos might drop their demands by then. But their tactics might have backfired if Man Utd can outbid them.

Man Utd already have a couple of Brazilian players in their squad in the shape of Casemiro and Antony, as well as native Portuguese speakers Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, who would theoretically be able to help Marcos Leonardo integrate in England.

SPURS SEE PEPE BID REJECTED

Tottenham have submitted a €45m (£38.5m) offer for Porto winger Pepe, including a further €15m in add-ons, but the £51.3m package has been rejected. (A Bola)

Chelsea are close to signing Folarin Balogun from Arsenal and will shelve any plans regarding Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus as a result. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pepe is attracting interest from two sides in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Fateh. (L’Equipe)

The solution for Tottenham to re-sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona could be to have him on loan again. (AS)

West Ham are preparing an offer for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, the base fee of which must be a minimum of €25m and overall package €30m (£25.7m). (ABC Sevilla)

BARCELONA PROSPECT PURSUED BY PALACE

Crystal Palace have joined Aston Villa in the race for Barcelona winger Ez Abde. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele remains a priority target for Galatasaray. (Sabah)

Barcelona will announce the addition of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City on Thursday or Friday. (Marca)

Leeds United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri. (Kicker)

West Ham have ended their interest in Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe after spending the €20m asking price on Konstantinos Mavropanos instead. (AS)

SURPRISE LIVERPOOL EXIT IDEA ENDS

Bayer Leverkusen have dropped their pursuit of Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers. (Kicker)

Fulham are looking at former Everton striker Moise Kean, who could leave Juventus for €30m. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Neither Sheffield United nor West Ham have turned their interest in AC Milan striker Divock Origi into an offer yet. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Brentford have seen an offer for Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez rejected. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Joao Moutinho might only be able to sign for Porto after the closure of the transfer market after his recent exit from Wolves. (Record)