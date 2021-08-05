Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd believe Pogba replacement still on despite twist

Manchester United still have hope of a transfer for a potential Paul Pogba successor, while AC Milan plot a signing from Chelsea – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE GORETZKA DEAL

Manchester United still have interest in midfielder Leon Goretzka despite him closing in on a new Bayern Munich contract, a report claims.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly made a midfielder his third summer transfer priority, after a winger and a centre-back. Indeed, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have bolstered attack and defence, but midfield could become a problem area if Paul Pogba decides to leave.

He has reportedly refused a new contract and has entered the final year of his current deal.

As for who could be his potential replacement, the Red Devils supposedly have Germany international Goretzka on their radar. Earlier reports claimed Bayern were frustrating his agents over their handling of his contract negotiations.

According to the latest from Bild chief reporter Tobi Altschaffl, though, that new deal – lasting until 2026 – will soon be signed.

Negotiations between the player and club ‘resumed’ and, in fact, went ‘very well’.

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and Matthew Briggs from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Chelsea's pursuit to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United's reported interest in signing both Saul Niguez and Erling Haaland, Arsenal's potential move for Ajax's Andre Onana and Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba's possible move away from the Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, United are still ‘very interested’ in landing Goretzka, the journalist adds.

The 26-year-old moved to the Bundesliga champions from Schalke in 2018 and has played a crucial role since. He has scored 25 goals and assisted 27 others in 112 games, with his current terms expiring next summer, like Pogba’s.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph have reported that Pogba is expected to start the new season at Old Trafford. But his future thereafter remains unclear.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

AC Milan have refused to sign Everton’s James Rodriguez because of his salary and recent injury problems. (Corrierre dello Sport)

The Serie A club would instead prefer to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. (Tuttosport)

Milan are also refusing to pay Manchester United’s valuation of between €18million (£15million) and €20million (£17million) for Diogo Dalot. As such, a loan deal with a purchase option looks increasingly unlikely. (Milan Live)

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been offered to seven clubs, all of whom have refused to entertain his salary demands. (Caracol Radio)

CHELSEA, LUKAKU, INTER TRANSFER LATEST

Chelsea are going full throttle to re-sign Inter striker Romelu Lukaku. (Marca)

Lukaku’s potential exit means Inter want to keep hold of strike partner Lautaro Martinez. Arsenal made a tentative approach for the Argentine, but his club value him at €90million (£76million). (Sky Italia)

Arsenal also made a €20million (£17million) approach for Joaquin Correa which Lazio deemed ‘inadequate’. (Corrierre dello Sport)

Agent Mino Raiola has proposed a transfer to Inter for Everton striker Moise Kean. (FCInterNews)

But Inter have had a bid rejected for Fiorentina goal-getter Dusan Vlahovic. (Calciomercato)

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has an ‘irrefutable’ agreement with Chelsea. However, Blues owner Roman Abramovich must now meet the Spanish club’s final demand. (Diario de Sevilla)

LEEDS TOLD CUNHA FEE

Leeds will have to pay at least €30million (£26million) to sign Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha this summer. (BZ)

But CSKA Moscow forward Adolfo Gaich already has an offer on the table from the Whites. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will give Lucas Moura room to flourish in a more prominent role this season. (Jorge Nicola)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy overcame a big late doubt to give the green light to Cristian Romero’s transfer from Atalanta. (Corriere di Bergamo)