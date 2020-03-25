Man Utd are closing on Antoine Griezmann in a deal that will trigger transfers for Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Paul Pogba’s next move has been decided, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

RONALDO, NEYMAR, GRIEZMANN, POGBA TRANSFER ROUNDABOUT

Manchester United are reported to have finally struck gold in their long-running pursuit for France forward Antoine Griezmann.

Reports at the weekend claimed Barcelona had decided to cash in on their €120m summer 2019 signing to help finance a move for Neymar.

As per the article, Barca were seeking €100m for the World Cup winner and that United and Chelsea were the main suitors for the attacker.

But now Mundo Deportivo have stepped the story up a notch by stating it is United where Griezmann will end up and that the forward will inherit the famous No 7 shirt at Old Trafford, which will be vacated by Alexis Sanchez.

Griezmann is expected to sign a three-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a fourth, with wages, although not specified, likely to be well around £150,000 a week.

The move to Old Trafford for Griezmann will end United’s long-running pursuit for the former Atletico Madrid man; the 29-year-old almost joined the club in summer 2017 when he rated his chances of a move to Old Trafford as a “six out of 10”.

The capture of Griezmann for United has been sparked by claims made by Italian journalist Fabio Santini who, on the show 7 Gold, claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had already agreed to leave Juventus this summer and sign for PSG.

“We can say with absolute certainty that the rumours from Spain about Ronaldo are very realistic.

“CR7 is seriously thinking of saying goodbye to Juventus and he would have already decided hi new team: it would be PSG.

“He would be part of a stellar attack with Mbappe and would likely take Neymar’s place in the French capital,” Santini said.

Neymar will then be freed up to return to Barcelona as a replacement for United-bound Griezmann, with the transfer merry-go-round- freeing Juventus up to seal their own move for a long-term target (see below!).

AND MORE EURO GOSSIP

Juventus will use the money generated by Ronaldo’s sale to launch a €100m bid to bring Paul Pogba back to the club from Manchester United – money they are happy to accept (Calciomercato)

Departing Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has been told he will have to lower his wage demands to secure a move to Napoli. They want him as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who looks certain to leave (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona have come to an agreement with Lautaro Martinez over a move to the Nou Camp this summer, though they are still to agree on a fee with Inter Milan for the Argentine who has a €111m exit clause (Tuttosport)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Edinson Cavani this summer as they’re far more likely than fellow suitors Boca Juniors to pay his €10m a year wage demands (L’Equipe)

Chelsea are dealing ‘intensively’ to win the race to sign Jadon Sancho this summer ahead of fellow suitors Manchester United (Sports Bild)

Napoli have told suitors Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham, AC Milan and Inter Milan that Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik will cost at least €50m this summer (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are now seen as favourites to land Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are one of a number of clubs hopeful of poaching Paris Saint-Germain teenage midfielder Edouard Michut (L’Equipe)

Prolific Lazio striker Ciro Immobile will be targeted by Napoli as a replacement for Milik (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are considering raiding Napoli for the double signing of out-of-contract duo Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon (El Desmarque)

AC Milan have been quoted a fee of €10m for Nantes midfield target Imran Louza (Calciomercato)

Tottenham have been quoted a ‘minimum fee of €50m’ if they want to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer when the transfer window opens (Bild)

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in signing Getafe’s Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella, 21, this summer for €25m (Sport)

Chelsea are also intent on rivalling Barcelona in the pursuit of FC Porto full-back Alex Telles – rated at €40m – this summer (Sport)

Manchester United and Tottenham target Gareth Bale is highly unlikely to return to the Premier League due to his excessive wage demands after his problematic relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was cited as a major reason as to why he will leave this summer (AS)

Borussia Moenchengladbach rejected Barcelona’s approach for their striker Alassane Plea during the January window (Sports Bild)

Real Madrid want to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, next summer although Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested (Mundo Deportivo)

Emerson Palmieri wants to quit Chelsea this summer because of Frank Lampard’s management style (Tuttosport)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, who is on loan at Roma, could join the Italian club permanently if the Red Devils sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli (Gazzetta dello Sport)