Manchester United are setting their sights on a new-look attack next season with three new strikers in their sights, while an unwanted Liverpool man has been linked with a new cut-price move, according to Thursday’s Euro transfer gossip.

MAN UTD HAVE THREE STRIKERS IN MIND WHEN TRANSFER WINDOW OPENS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his wish to strengthen his Manchester United attack this summer and reports on Thursday have identified three prime targets.

With a deal for Jadon Sancho looking increasingly likely – United will have to spend as much as €130m to land the talented Borussia Dortmund winger – Solskjaer is now looking to bring in a new No 9. And, apparently, he has three men in his sights.

As per ESPN, United will plan to go back in for Erling Haaland when the transfer window reopens and will not be perturbed by the €75m buyout clause that exists in his contract.

United could have landed the Norwegian for just €19m in January, but he instead opted for Dortmund and since gone on to prove himself one of the best in the business having scored 12 times in just 11 appearances for the club, taking his tally to 40 goals in 33 matches so far this season when you add in his record for previous club RB Salzburg.

Speaking to ESPN FC, though, journalist Rob Dawson outlined that United will still have hope of signing Haaland if they can meet the striker’s release clause.

“The interesting thing about that deal [with Dortmund], though, is that his representatives made sure there was a release clause in that deal, which means that if a team were to meet that in the summer, he would have the freedom to go and talk to them,” Dawson said.

“Real Madrid are interested, they’ve got goalscoring issues that they think Haaland might be able to solve.

“But United’s interest hasn’t gone away. Solskjaer knows him very well from their time together at Molde, he knows his father very well – he used to play for Leeds.

“So if a situation arose where Haaland wanted to leave Dortmund in the summer, United would be very much interested still even though he turned them down in January.”

United, however, don’t want to just stop with Haaland and it’s reported they also are making moves to persuade Edinson Cavani to make Old Trafford his next stop when he leaves PSG.

The Uruguayan is the Ligue 1 giants’ all-time top scorer but will be free to leave as a free agent with his contract due to expire.

And while Atletico Madrid, and more recently Boca Juniors have been mentioned as suitors, Sport Witness claims both United and Lazio are the leading contenders to sign him, with the striker’s preference to ‘continue in Europe’.

With regards a move to Old Trafford, the report claims “market operators are active in England and are ‘probing the ground’ with Solskjaer’s side to see if they would like to take Cavani on a free transfer for next season.”

United’s interest in Cavani would likely depend entirely on their prospects of signing frontman Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis, with the club being told his side Shanghai Shenhua want €17m to turn the loan move into a permanent transfer.

Ighalo has impressed in his time at Old Trafford, scoring four times in eight appearances for the club, but his chances of securing a permanent move have been dented by reports that his head has been turned by a significant alternative offer.

Failure to sign him permanently will likely see United turn to Cavani and any move for either would likely be in addition to the reported move for Haaland.

And with Sancho also set to sign, United’s attack could boast a very different look about it next season.

AND MORE EURO GOSSIP

Liverpool outcast Loris Karis will be targeted by Hertha Berlin when the transfer window reopens after his loan club Besiktas opted against a permanent deal. The keeper could be sold by the Reds for as little as €5m (Bild)

Prominent football agent Frederico Pastorello has dismissed claims that suggest Juventus could make an approach for Harry Kane and use Paulo Dybala to entice Tottenham into the England striker’s sale (Tuttosport)

Sevilla are working hard behind the scenes on a deal to lure Xherdan Shaqiri away from Liverpool and wil launch a big bid for a player the Reds reportedly want €30m for (Blick)

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is ready to snub interest from Wolves and Arsenal this summer in order to secure a move to Everton and a reunion with his former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti (Marca)

Leroy Sane is going cold on the idea of joining Bayern Munich with the Man City winger now setting his sights on a move to Barcelona (Kicker)

Everton could be offered Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr this summer, with the French outfit needing to raise funds to avoid breaking Financial Fair Play regulations (Le 10 Sport)

Inter are ready to offer Marcelo Brozovic a bumper new pay rise to stay at the Nerazzurri, which will see his exit clause lifted higher than its current €60m level due to reported interest from Man Utd (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Bayern Munich look to be the only suitors for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz, rated at €100m, when the transfer window opens after Juventus decided to shelve their interest in him for now (Sky Germany)

Besiktas are ready to ask Arsenal if they can loan midfielder Mohamed Elneny for another season (Sabah)

Napoli have set a minimum €35m asking price for striker Arkadiusz Milik amid links to both AC Milan and Arsenal (Calciomercato)

Chelsea have been given the green light to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma after AC Milan identified 21-year-old Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Luís Maximiano as their next No 1 (O Jogo)

Yussuf Poulsen’s agent has denied the striker has been approached by Newcastle United – but has hinted the Danish attacker could look to leave RB Leipzig over his lack of minutes (TV2)

Real Madrid are set to sell club legend Marcelo this summer with Juventus and MLS both toiuted as possible destinations (Le 10 Sport)

Juventus will go all out to sign Mauro Icardi and Gabriel Jesus when the transfer window opens with chief football officer Fabio Paratici keen for them to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack (Calciomercato)

​Manchester United are monitoring Thomas Meunier’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain with the 28-year-old Belgian defender’s future remaining unresolved (90mins)

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann believes he has a future at the club amid speculation he could be shifted on to Manchester United or PSG when the transfer window reopens (various)

Real Madrid want to sign teenage striker Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyonnais this summer (Le 10 Sport)

Paulo Dybala is close to signing a new deal at Juventus that will see the Argentine forward’s salary go up to €10m a year (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are reportedly set to offer up five players for PSG to choose from in exchange for former star Neymar this summer (Sport)

Barcelona are keen to include Spanish left-back Junior Firpo in their efforts to prise Lautaro Martinez away from Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund are close to winning the race to land highly-rated midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham, in a move that will disappoint Manchester United (Bild)

Liverpool’s board have reacted with amusement to ongoing reports in the Spanish media that Sadio Mane could move to Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens (The Athletic)