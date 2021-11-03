Manchester United begin to reconsider a transfer high up on their wish list for some time, while Everton want a cut-price deal for a star target – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD RECONSIDERING HAALAND TRANSFER

Manchester United are having doubts over a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland over fears about the lasting effects of his current injury, according to a report.

The 21-year-old has made himself one of the world’s most coveted forwards in Europe following his rise in recent seasons. Indeed, his record of 70 goals in 69 games at Dortmund speaks for itself.

Haaland has built such a record not only through his ability, but also his record of staying fit and a lack of any serious injuries so far.

According to Bild, though, his latest spell on the sidelines is causing concern for the recruitment teams at United and Manchester City, who are two of his leading suitors.

Haaland has a hip flexor injury, which manager Marco Rose revealed last month will keep him out for “a few weeks”.

Erling Haaland has a new suitor in Paris Saint Germain Erling Haaland has a reported new potential suitor in Paris Saint Germain. You can follow updates & rumours surrounding the Norwegian on TEAMtalk.

Man Utd and City fear that the speed, strength and endurance of the striker could therefore be affected in the long-term.

That is making club chiefs reconsider whether paying his reported €75million (£64million) release clause, which activates next summer, would be worth it.

United and City also still have issues with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola.

The representative supposedly played a key role in the Red Devils failing to sign the player before he moved from RB Salzburg to Dortmund.

Haaland has missed his side’s last three games with the hip injury.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Everton want to sign midfield target Iddrisu Baba from Mallorca for a lower fee than his €45million (£38million) release clause. Crucially, the La Liga side are also willing to negotiate. (La Razon)

Meanwhile, the Toffees want to avoid Salomon Rondon participating in Venezuela’s international break. Instead, they want the striker to work on his fitness. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that the identity of the team is a big difference from his time with Liverpool. (Paris United)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. (Caught Offside)

Genk have already had approaches from Arsenal and Aston Villa for striker Paul Onuachu. However, neither Premier League club has stepped up their interest yet. (Corriere dello Sport)

UNAI EMERY, NEWCASTLE LATEST

Unai Emery informed Villarreal president Fernando Roig that he is turning down managerial interest from Newcastle following the club’s Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday. (Marca)

Still, Emery did not like leaks from Newcastle which claimed they were confident of snapping him up. (Marca)

Furthermore, the reaction of the Villarreal players when they learned Emery could be leaving has helped convince the manager to stay. (El Larguero)

Villarreal talent Yeremy Pino now has an €80million (£68million) release clause following the agreement of his new contract. (AS)

XAVI CLOSING IN ON BARCELONA

Barcelona will formalise Xavi’s return as manager on either Wednesday or Thursday and the club are therefore preparing a statement. (Sport)

However, the former midfielder will earn less than he currently does at Qatar-based Al-Sadd. (Sport)

Franck Kessie’s exit from AC Milan is becoming increasingly likely following his contract disagreements. Antonio Conte wants the midfielder at Tottenham and also wanted him at Inter. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Inter will sell Tottenham centre-back target Stefan de Vrij next summer if contract talks continue to stall. (Calciomercato)

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has insisted that his team-mates will keep pushing after the 4-2 win over Zenit in the Champions League. (Sky Italy)