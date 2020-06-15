Manchester United have been given a lift in their chase for a Lazio star, Lionel Messi wants a Solskjaer target at Barcelona, while Liverpool could spend big to sign a new winger, according to Euro Paper Talk.

IMMOBILE WANTS MAN UTD TRANSFER

Manchester United have been told that Ciro Immobile would be willing to sign for them this summer were they to make a move.

Immobile is the top scorer in Serie A this season with 27 goals – six more than his nearest rival for the ‘Capocannoniere’ award, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 30-year-old has a phenomenal record for Lazio since joining them in 2016. So far, he has scored 116 goals in 167 appearances for the Rome-based side.

This season, he has reached 30 goals in all competitions for the second time in his career. And that form has led to belief he could fill a “chasm” in Manchester United’s line-up.

Reports over the weekend raised the prospect of United moving for Immobile.

Now the same publication, Calciomercato.it claims United are ready to push forward with their interest and make a firm enquiry. As per the report, Immobile is willing to push to make the move to the Red Devils should the chance emerge.

And while Lazio would prefer to keep him, it’s thought they would not stand in his way were he to push for the move.

Lazio face Atalanta on Wednesday and United scouts will reportedly monitor his progress between now and the end of the season.

Meanwhile, United could face fresh competition for Donny van de Beek in the shape of Barcelona.

The midfielder looks set to leave Ajax this summer – but only if a buyer matches their €40m valuation.

Real Madrid and United had been linked and now Don Balon claims Lionel Messi has instructed Barca’s board to swoop in.

The publication claims Messi reckons a midfield axis of Van de Beek and Frenkie De Jong can replicate their success at Ajax.

LIVERPOOL READY TORRES BID

Liverpool are chasing a deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres and are willing to spend up to €80m to land the Spaniard. (Don Balon).

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a top transfer target. (Foot Mercato)

Lazio are chasing a deal for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic as a replacement for the ageing Lucas Leiva. Borussia Monchegladbach star Denis Zakaria is another option. (Corriere dello Sport)

Rennes striker M’Baye Niang will reject the chance to join Tottenham this summer as he does not want to play back-up to Harry Kane. (L’Equipe)

Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba, however, has expressed his desire to join Spurs after he was linked with a move. (Sport Express)

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles as potential summer transfer targets. (Le10 Sport)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed his interest in signing Inter defender Diego Godin and Crystal Palace’s Mamadou Sakho. (Europe1)

PSG sporting director Leonardo expects Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to stay this summer. Neymar is wanted by Barcelona and Mbappe is linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool. (Sport)

Leeds United are planning a €2.2m offer to Besiktas for their forward Cyle Larin. (Aksam)

Inter Milan are well placed to secure the signature of Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo this summer. (Marca)

Aurelio De Laurentiis expects Dries Mertens to sign a new and wants to keep the Belgium forward at the San Paolo beyond his playing days. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lyon defender Pierre Kalulu will travel to Italy this week to sign a five-year deal with AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have been given a major boost after Atletico Madrid decided they were ready to cash in on Gunners target Thomas Partey. (Cadena Cope)

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed Edinson Cavani will leave the French giants this summer. The Uruguayan is wanted by Atletico Madrid. (AS)

Arsenal and Tottenham have been boosted after learning Brazil defender Thiago Silva wants to stay in Europe when he leaves PSG this summer. (Caras)

Barcelona will complete the signing of Sao Paulo teenager Gustavo Maia after activating a €3.5m option. (Sport)

Arsenal are keen on Reims centre-half Axel Disasi with fellow Frenchman, Dayot Upamecano, too expensive. (Goal)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Man Utd have decided not to pursue a deal for Kai Havertz this summer and will instead focus on Donny van de Beek. (various)

Marseille are considering a summer move for Santiago Arias. The Atletico Madrid full-back has lost his place to Kieran Trippier. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal are interested in signing Roma winger Justin Kluivert as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Tottenham are ready to make a move for former loanee Pau Lopez, who is also wanted by Chelsea and West Ham. (Estadio Deportivo)

Radja Nainggolan wanted to play for Antonio Conte at Inter but claims his heart remains at Roma. The Belgian int’l has spent the season with Cagliari. (RiberaRibell)

Ante Rebic and Andre Silva are both keen to stay with their current sides next season. Rebic joined Milan on loan, with striker Silva heading to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Tuttosport)