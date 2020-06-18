Manchester United could secure Jadon Sancho for a reduced fee by overlooking another target, Liverpool will watch a winger in action on Thursday, while Tottenham have learnt the cost of a new goalkeeper, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD CLOSE TO JADON SANCHO AGREEMENT

Manchester United would be willing to walk away from Jude Bellingham if it enhances their Jadon Sancho prospects.

Bellingham, who turns 17 in July, has already attracted attention from across Europe with his performances for Birmingham.

The midfielder has scored seven goals this season, including two successive winners in September.

As such, United have been locked in a battle with Borussia Dortmund to sign the talented teen.

However, Bild believes United are harming their chances of signing their top target Sancho by pursuing Bellingham. While not a direct replacement, Dortmund do need to raise funds to secure the potential £30m deal.

The Bundesliga side have already agreed terms for Bellingham but could miss out to United as a result. But the German paper suggest the sale of Sancho will allow them to finalise Bellingham as a result.

Andre Schurrle, Jeremy Toljan and Marius Wolf are the other players BVB could sell to raise capita.

But with United pushing hard for Sancho, that deal looks more likely at this stage. However, reaching an agreement over the payment has been tough to reach with Dortmund sticking to their €120m valuation (£107m).

It’s reported that United could tell Dortmund they’ll walk away from Bellingham if they restructure and lower Sancho’s cost.

As per the MEN, United hope to reduce the initial fee for him by including achievable add-ons in their deal. That arrangement could see United fork out an initial €70m, paying a final €30m in achievable add-ons.

While missing out on Bellingham would be a big blow, that would be significantly softened by landing on a restructured deal.

AND THE REST

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz would reject Chelsea and Man Utd if Real Madrid came calling. The 21-year-old dreams for the opportunity to play alongside Toni Kroos. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid scouts will all keep a close watch on Ferran Torres on Thursday night. The Valencia winger has just a year left on his deal and his side travel to the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Tottenham will have to pay an asking price of €25m for Atalanta goalkeeper target Pierluigi Gollini. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists his relationship with Gareth Bale is ‘normal’ and despite fresh reports of friction. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are close to agreeing a new lucrative deal with Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian’s new deal will see his €60m exit clause removed. (various)

Premier League clubs will have to pay €45m if they want to sign Eduardo Quaresma. The teenager has agreed a new deal with Sporting CP. (Jornal De Noticias

Valarenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has confirmed January interest from Leeds and explained why a move never happened (Dagsavisen)

FATI DEAL DENIAL

Manchester United have made no bid of €100m and have no interest in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez says he intends to stay at the San Siro despite links back to Spain and France. (Onda Cero)

Real Madrid want to send Takefusa Kubo on loan next season with multiple clubs keen. The Japanese teenager is expected to be a major star of the future. (AS)

Manchester United have registered an interest in Roma winger Cengiz Under and could sign him for a bargain fee. (Corriere dello Sport)

Martin Odegaard has told Real Madrid he wants to extend his loan from Real Madrid into next season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Monaco right-back Benjamin Henrichs will likely join RB Leipzig, rather than fellow suitors Bayern Munich this summer. (SportsBild)

Gennaro Gattuso only expects to retain the services of 70-80% of Napoli’s squad in the upcoming window. Arkadiusz Milik, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hirving Lozano and Allan are all wanted elsewhere. (Sky Italia)

Dries Mertens has explained why he signed a new Napoli deal and snubbed a free transfer to Chelsea or Inter Milan. (various)

MORE EURO PAPER TALK

Lionel Messi is set to sign a new deal to keep him at Barcelona until 2023. (Mundo Deportivo)

Cagliari will announce a new deal for Nahitan Nandez, after agreeing to keep a €36m release clause in his contract. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Valencia boss Albert Celades hopes they can agree a new contract with defender Hugo Guillamon, amid links to Barcelona. (La Razon)

AC Milan could explore a summer deal to sign Naby Keita with former coach Ralf Rangnick set to take charge. The Liverpool man is said to be frustrated by a lack of games. (Sempre Milan)

Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid are targeting a loan deal for Real Madrid teenager Reinier next season. (Marca)