Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd to make January swoop for top defensive target

Manchester United are likely to renew their interest in a top defensive target when the January transfer window opens, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk also claims that Tottenham could be lifted by Paulo Dybala’s ongoing delay over a new Juventus deal.

MAN UTD TO RENEW TRIPPIER INTEREST

Man Utd are likely to return for Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier in the January transfer window.

Trippier was part of Diego Simeone’s side that won the LaLiga title last season, while he also made five appearances as England reached the final of Euro 2020.

His impressive performances last term saw the Red Devils reportedly make a cheeky £10m offer for the former Tottenham man. However, it was understood that Atletico wanted nearer to £35m.

Reports emerged towards the middle of August that the Old Trafford club had ‘ended their interest’ in Trippier before speculation that Arsenal were then preparing a swoop for the 30-year-old.

The Gunners were keen on landing Trippier in a part-exchange deal, but nothing came of the initial interest.

And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not giving up on Trippier, despite Atletico’s insistence that they have to pay his release clause.

Mundo adds that ‘Manchester United are expected to return to the fray’ when the January transfer window re-opens.

When revealing that Diogo Dalot would be staying at Old Trafford on deadline day, Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger also said that Atletico ‘turned down a €21m (£18m) bid’ from United for Trippier.

TOTTENHAM LIFTED BY DYBALA STALEMATE

Juventus are still in talks to commit Tottenham strike target Paulo Dybala to a new contract. (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo has reached a personal agreement with Barcelona over a five-year contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are close to confirming the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Emre Demir from Kayserispor. (Mundo Deportivo)

Miralem Pjanic will take a pay cut of up to 60 per cent this season while on loan at Besiktas and will likely be on reduced wages in the final two seasons at Camp Nou as well. (RAC)

Villarreal defender Pau Torres says he does not regret turning down a move to Tottenham this summer. (ESPN Football)

Boca Juniors vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme is convinced Lionel Messi will return to play for Barcelona once he wins the Champions League with PSG. (TyC)

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Kylian Mbappe will “sooner or later play for Real Madrid,” according to France teammate Karim Benzema. (ESPN Football, via RTL)

Former France star Franck Ribery is the subject of a transfer battle between Hellas Verona and Salernitana. (Sky Sport)

Lazio could target Nicolas Nkoulou as an alternative to signing former Arsenal defedner David Luiz. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle failed with a deadline day bid to prise Mouctar Diakhaby away from Valencia. (Super Deporte)

Mariano Diaz’s agent has said “something strange happened” to prevent the striker from joining Valencia from Real Madrid. (El Partidazo de Cope)

Colorado Rapids star Cole Bassett has revealed he turned down an approach from Benfica to stay in MLS. (Denver Post)

Spezia star M’Bala Nzola is close to a move to Istanbul Basaksehir. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Ligue 1 star Enzo Crivelli is likely to make a domestic switch as Antalyaspor. Istanbul Basaksehir are continuing to monitor the forward. (Foot Mercato)