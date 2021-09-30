Manchester United have received a boost in their efforts to bolster their midfield, while Jose Mourinho has his sights set on a Chelsea star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE KESSIE TRANSFER

AC Milan plan to incorporate Bordeaux loanee Yacine Adli into their first team as an ideal successor to Manchester United target Franck Kessie, according to a report.

Kessie will, as it stands, become a high-profile free agent when the current season ends. He has entered the final year of his deal in Milan, but has made little progress over an extension.

Nevertheless, his performances and influence for the Rossoneri mean he is not short of transfer suitors.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham all reportedly have interest in Kessie. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils want the Ivory Coast international to be Paul Pogba’s successor.

Like Kessie, Pogba is into the final year of his Old Trafford deal but has yet to agree new terms.

Milan have reportedly offered their 24-year-old midfielder a new five-year contract worth €6.5million per season. However, Kessie and his representatives want €8million (£6.9million).

Gazzetta dello Sport adds that both sides look unlikely to close the gap to a new deal.

Adli, meanwhile, is three years younger than Kessie. The Frenchman joined Milan this summer from Bordeaux, but moved back to his home country on loan for the season.

He has played in all eight Ligue 1 games so far this season. Following a slow start, though, he has notched two assists in three games and Milan are wondering whether to recall him in January ahead of Kessie’s potential departure.

Adli has made 76 appearances overall for Bordeaux, but his two recent assists count for fifth of his total for the club.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of fringe Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and he could leave for €15million (£13million) in January. (Calciomercato)

Mourinho is also eyeing a move for Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Il Romanista)

Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken’s father wants a “top transfer” from the likes of Arsenal or Tottenham for his son. (HLN Sportscast)

Luca Pellegrini may regret his decision to stay at Juventus following the left-back’s lack of game time this season. Still, he could leave in January and West Ham showed summer interest. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Juve forward Federico Chiesa has slammed reports claiming of a rift between himself and boss Massimiliano Allegri. (Amazon Prime Italia)

KOEMAN IN BARCELONA TROUBLE

Barcelona president Joan Laporta delayed a sack decision on manager Ronald Koeman following Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League loss to Benfica. However, Andrea Pirlo is one of four in the frame to replace him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli have an option to make Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s loan move from Fulham permanent for €15million (£13million). However, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is eyeing a cheaper January deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Antonio Conte has claimed that Chelsea have not yet worked out how to use striker Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Sport Italia)

Nevertheless, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said that Juventus’ back line “enjoyed” sitting deep and defending against Chelsea on Wednesday. (Football Italia)

LENO, ARSENAL TRANSFER LATEST

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has little chance of signing for Inter, despite transfer links swirling over his future. (Calciomercato)

The Serie A club instead have eyes on Ajax stopper Andrea Onana, who is also on Arsenal’s radar. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso says he feels annoyed at Tottenham striker target Dusan Vlahovic stalling over the latest contract offer sent to him. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Former Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet has alerted clubs to his availability, following his summer departure from St James’ Park as a free agent. (Girondins33)

LIVERPOOL COACH TALKS KARIUS

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has said that the club do not blame Loris Karius for the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. (AD)

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has suffered another injury setback with his calf. As such, he could be out for up to two months. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic has insisted that his side will “react” to Wednesday’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Wolfsburg. (Movistar)