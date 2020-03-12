Manchester United have been told they can finally sign a long-term target by matching last year’s bid, while Arsenal have been quoted the cost to sign an exciting striker target, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TOLD THEY CAN SIGN KALIDOU KOULIBALY

Manchester United have been told they can sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer – if they match their failed bid for the defender from last year.

United have been on the trail of the tough-tackling Napoli powerhouse since the days of Jose Mourinho and saw a €105m offer for him rejected by the Serie A giants back in 2018 and again in 2019.

However, after a difficult 2019/20 season that has seen both Koulibaly struggle for game time and Napoli fall from their position of title challengers, il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Napoli’s colourful chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has had a major change of heart.

In fact, the pink paper claims De Laurentiis and his board will actively look to sell Koulibaly to generate transfer funds and help with their squad rebuilding programme. As such, it’s claimed Napoli have told Man Utd that were the €105m offer to land on De Laurentiis’ desk this time around, ‘he would not think twice: the offer would be accepted’.

The news is likely to give United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer something of a transfer headache this summer, given his interest in signing Koulibaly in the past and as a solid defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

The Norwegian, however, had been expected to spend cash on bolstering his midfield and attack with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Moussa Dembele strongly linked, so it remains to be seen if they will be tempted by Napoli’s proposal.

However, after an injury-hit 2019/20 season – Koulibaly has appeared in just 21 matches so far this season – it is unlikely United would be willing to spend quite so much on the defender.

At 28-years-old, it’s unlikely United would ever see money back on their investment and it might be that the Red Devils test the water with a lower offer just to see if De Laurentiis and Napoli will bite.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have been told that a deal for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik will cost €40m – while the Pole will demand wages of €4m a year, which is around £70,000 a week (Area Napoli)

Arsenal and Tottenham are prepared to battle it out to sign midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. The Austria international scored twice against Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday (Calciomercato)

Manchester City will offer Inter Milan the chance to sign Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo as part of their summer approach for star defender Milan Skriniar (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are eyeing a summer move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of a possible swoop for Manchester United’s David De Gea (Mundo Deportivo)

Emre Can has criticised Maurizio Sarri for the way the Juventus boss handled the midfielder’s handling of axing him from their Champions League squad and felt he had no option but to move on (Kicker)

Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to rival Napoli for Sassuolo attacking sensation Jeremie Boga this summer (Calciomercato)

Liverpool had planned to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the summer of 2018 before altering their transfer plans at the last moment (Mundo Deportivo)

Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson has revealed that “an irregularity in my heart rhythm” stopped him from moving to Milan on deadline day (Instagram)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is edging closer to a move to Liverpool, who could beat Real Madrid to his signature (El Desmarque)

Sassuolo defender Filippo Romagna will be out for the next nine months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury (Corriere dello Sport)

Rangers are targeting a €10m summer swoop for former Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban as a replacement for star man Alfredo Morelos, who is expected to move to the Premier League (Fotospor)

Ralf Rangnick has so far turned down an offer to become the new AC Milan coach and director of sport (Sky Deutche)

Parma loanee Ionut Radu will be the back-up goalkeeper for Samir Handanovic at Inter Milan next season with current No 2 Daniele Padelli set to leave the club after his contract expires at the end of this season (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund have admitted they will look to sell Jadon Sancho this summer IF the player pushes for a transfer away from the club (RMC Sport)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has lauded goalkeeper Jan Oblak after their win at Liverpool, saying he is as important to them as Lionel Messi is to Barcelona (Marca)

Kristoffer Ajer’s agent has suggested the Norwegian will look to leave Celtic this summer rather than sign a contract extension. AC Milan and Tottenham have been linked with the central defender (Sporten)

The president of the French Football Federation wants Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to play for France at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo (L’Equipe)

Juventus are ready to make an audacious move for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane this summer and are willing to spend up to €170m to land their man (Tuttosport)

Representatives of the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 will ask Uefa for the postponement of Euro 2020 at a video conference call meeting on Thursday (Gazzetta dello Sport)