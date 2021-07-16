Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Liverpool gatecrash Spurs, Arsenal playmaker bid

Manchester United and Liverpool have joined two Premier League rivals in the hunt for a cut-price Ligue 1 playmaker, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk has a major update on Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG.

MAN UTD, LIVERPOOL JOIN AOUAR HUNT

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined Tottenham and Arsenal in the race to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar this summer.

Aouar has two years remaining on his Lyon contract but sources have told ESPN Football that the Ligue 1 club want to offload the player.

Liverpool held an interest after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, but the Gunners soon emerged as the frontrunners and have wanted the player for at least two years.

The Emirates outfit actually saw a €40million turned down last summer. However, Aouar is now expected to be on his way for around half that price.

That lower fee has alerted bargain-hunting Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, with Spurs said to have jumped to the front of the queue for his signature.

But now ESPN claims that United and Liverpool have been alerted to Aouar’s lower asking price.

The Red Devils still have concerns over Paul Pogba’s long-term future, with Aouar’s creativity a perfect replacement for the Frenchman.

As for Jurgen Klopp’s men, the hunt for Gini Wijnaldum’s replacement goes on after the Dutchman joined PSG.

The likes of Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches have both been tipped to fill the void. However, it now appears that Aouar is also on their radar.

KYLIAN MBAPPE CONTRACT UPDATE

Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation is likely to be resolved soon, with a big deal on the horizon. (Marca)

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he will stay at Juventus while his agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for a one-year contract extension. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri, who helped Italy to Euro 2020 glory, is a top target for Napoli. (Calciomercato)

Antoine Griezmann was unaware when discussions were opened between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid surrounding his future this summer. (RMC Sport)

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, a target for Tottenham, has received loan offers from Roma and Juventus. (Sport)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, who is now with Napoli, has emerged as a target for Barcelona. (Fichajes)

Watford have made an opening bid for the Sampdoria midfielder Morten Thorsby. (Sky Sport Italia)

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Barcelona have already decided Philippe Coutinho will not continue at Camp Nou ahead of next season despite his recovery. (Sport)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is undergoing a medical at AC Milan. (Sky)

Inter will look to loan Dalbert Henrique out once more this season, with the left-back expected to head to Cagliari. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to step up their chase for Liverpool attacking target Donyell Malen. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will hold talks with Ousmane Dembele’s representatives next week in the hope the French forward signs a new contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Getafe’s Marc Cucurella is in high demand with Brighton and Roma chasing his signature.

AC Milan are continuing their business in the transfer market with Monaco star Fode Ballo Toure agreeing terms. (ESPN Football)

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign defender Marcel Halstenberg from RB Leipzig. (Sport Buzzer)

Ajax have committed former Southampton winger Dusan Tadic to a new contract until 2024.

Serie A Spezia have been banned from the transfer market for two windows, starting from January 2022.