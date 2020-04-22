Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd in cheeky €52m raid for classy French duo

Man Utd are planning an unexpected double raid for two French stars, while Liverpool face the toughest of competition to sign a €60m Inter Milan star, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SOLSKJAER PLANNING DEALS TO SIGN UPAMECANO AND MAOUASSA

Manchester United are poised to sign Dayot Upamecano for around €40m this summer, according to reports.

The RB Leipzig defender has a €60m exit clause in his deal, but with his contract set to expire in summer 2021, the Bundesliga side will be forced to accept a knockdown fee should he fail to agree an extension.

Leipzig would, of course, be loathe to lose another of their star men and amid talk that Timo Werner has already agreed a transfer to Liverpool, it will come as a further blow for the Bundesliga title hopefuls.

And, according to France Football, United have already made their move for Upamecano with classy defender having been watched by their scouts on a number of occasions this season.

The France U21 star has also been linked with Tottenham, whom he helped knock out of the Champions League last month, and Arsenal, but it’s claimed a move to United is his first priority as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to find a new long-term partner for £80m Harry Maguire.

The news will come as a particular blow to Jose Mourinho and Spurs, who were said to be extremely keen on Upamecano but have now turned their attention to a £52m-rated ‘monster’ instead.

United, however, won’t stop there and are also said to be making inroads in their efforts to land Rennes’ left-sided player Faitout Maouassa.

L’Equipe reports that both United and Newcastle have already had an €8m offer knocked back by the Ligue 1 side in January, but both remain keen on a deal.

The player also falls out of contract in the summer of 2021 and it’s reported that an offer of €10m – €12m could now be enough to persuade them to sell after efforts to pin the 21-year-old down to a new deal failed.

Meanwhile, reports linking United with a surprise move for Joao Felix have seemingly been dismissed after the four priorities Solskjaer has in the transfer market this summer were outlined.

AND MORE EURO PAPER TALK

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both planning to rival Liverpool in the race to sign Marcelo Brozovic, who has a €60m exit clause in his Inter Milan contract (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal have been warned to forget any hopes they had of signing Carlos Soler from Valencia this summer with his agent suggesting the midfielder had a long career ahead of him at the Mestalla (Mundo Deportivo)

Samuel Chukwueze has delivered suitors Liverpool a transfer blow by admitting Chelsea are his favourite Premier League side. The Nigeria winger has a €65m clause in his Villarreal contract and was the subject of a failed approach from the Reds last summer (various)

Napoli have slapped a €50m asking price on striker Arkadiusz Milik amid claims he is wanted by Tottenham, AC Milan and Juventus this summer (Sport Italia)

Inter Milan have warned Man City it would take an offer of at least €70m to get their attention for Milan Skriniar – and would actually expect to get nearer €80m for the Slovakian defender (Tuttosport)

Rennes have set suitors Real Madrid, Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund a €60m asking price for teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan have exercised their option to keep Ashley Young for another season after the veteran full-back impressed manager Antonio Conte during his first few months at the club (Calciomercato)

PSG will do all in their power to keep Kylian Mbappe away from Real Madrid this summer and are determined not to lose their prized asset (AS)

Gareth Bale has fuelled rumours of a return to Tottenham by admitting he is still a fan of the club and was pained by their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool last June (various)

Two unnamed Premier League sides are looking into the possibility of bringing former Arsenal man Gabriel Paulista back to England this summer from Valencia (Marca)

Two swap deals between AC Milan and Juventus collapsed in January with Federico Bernardeschi and Lucas Paqueta together with Emre Can and Franck Kessie due to trade places until former Liverpool man Can instead opted for Borussia Dortmund (Calciomercato)

Everton will face competition from Napoli and AC Milan after it emerged that Roma are willing to sell the Turkey winger if they receive a bid of around €40m (Calciomercato)

Timo Werner has already agreed a move to Liverpool this summer with two factors appealing to the RB Leipzig striker over a move to Anfield (Bleacher Report)

Jorginho’s agent says they will hold talks about a contract renewal with Chelsea after there were rumours the Italy midfielder would follow former manager Maurizio Sarri to Juventus (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are close to signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the former Liverpool man having given Frank Lampard his word he will make the move to Stamford Bridge (Sport)

Newcastle are reportedly in talks to sign Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens, as the Magpies’ prospective new owners target big-name recruits (various)

PSG have held talks to sign 16-year-old Lyon attacking youth prospect Ryad Talbi (RMC Sports)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a summer swoop for AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez (Le10 Sport)