Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd join race for €60m Real Madrid flop

Manchester United have joined the race to sign a Real Madrid attacking flop, while Tottenham are trying to snatch a Ligue 1 defender, according to Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD LOOKING TO STRIKE JOVIC DEAL

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival AC Milan for the signing of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the hunt for a new No 9 since Romelu Lukaku was allowed to leave for Inter Milan last summer.

However, he was thwarted in bids to bring in the likes of Moussa Dembele, Timo Werner, Krzystof Piatek, Paulo Dybala and Erling Haaland.

Milan were considered favourites to bring in the Serbian. With Tuttosport (via MilanNews) confirming that prospective new manager Ralf Rangnick wants to work with Jovic at the San Siro.

But according to Fichajes, as cited by SempreMilan, United have entered the race to land Jovic. Solskjaer wants to provide competition for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Grenwood and the on-loan Odion Ighalo.

The report adds that the Red Devils are planning to take Jovic, who has also been linked with Arsenal, on loan for a season with an option to buy.

Real are said to be ready to part company with the frontman they bought for €60m last summer. Indeed, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly already pondering moves for new attackers at the Bernabeu.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich have agreed to extend Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho’s loan from Barcelona beyond 30 June so that the 28-year-old can play in the final stages of this season’s Champions League in August (Sky Germany)

Tottenham have made a late approach to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes but the Brazilian has agreed a £20million move to Napoli instead (FootMercato)

Wolves are reportedly interested in Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is currently on loan at Schalke (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic wants to join Milan this summer and a two-year loan deal is said to be a possibility (Sport Mediaset)

Valencia are still interested in trying to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is currently on loan at Arsenal (Marca)

Liverpool are considering selling midfielder Naby Keita this summer (Milan Live)

Inter Milan are happy to take Junior Firpo off of Barcelona’s hands but are less keen on signing Antonio Conte favourite Arturo Vidal (Tuttosport)

Celtic have been told they should be holding out for £30million before they make the decision to sell Kristoffer Ajer, who is wanted by AC Milan

Real Sociedad star Martin Odegaard has communicated to the club that he wants to extend his loan from Real Madrid into next season (Mundo Deportivo)

Schalke are one of two clubs in Germany that are interested in signing West Ham United youngster Jeremy Ngakia

Napoli have allegedly offered Serbia international Nikola Maksimovic a new deal until June 2024 (Football Italia)

Inter centre-back Diego Godin has said that rumours linking him with a move away from San Siro are entirely untrue

Celta Vigo have confirmed the signing of forward Nolito on a permanent transfer from Sevilla in an ‘emergency’ deal (Football Espana)

Genoa are ready to pay €3 million to sign Armin Gigovic from Helsingborgs (Sky Sport Italia)

Sochaux have announced the signing of Yann Kitala from Ligue 1 side Lyon