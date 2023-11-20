Manchester United could push the boat out to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Kylian Mbappe, while Liverpool have turned their attention to a younger Fluminense talent – all according to Monday’s European transfer gossip.

MAN UTD PUT CHEQUEBOOK IN FRONT OF MBAPPE

Kylian Mbappe could receive a sensational offer from Manchester United in an attempt by the Premier League side to prevent him signing for Real Madrid, it has been claimed.

One of the best players on the planet, Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer, when his contract expires. He has refused to address his future in a recent interview while on international duty with France, but rumours are persisting in the background about where he could go next.

For a long time, Mbappe’s preference has seemed to be Real Madrid. However, patience is starting to run out in Spain about the chances of them actually signing him.

And new Spanish reports are now suggesting Real Madrid could be usurped in the race for Mbappe by one of two clubs – including Man Utd.

The report in question has claimed Man Utd could offer Mbappe whatever he wants as a salary, blowing Real Madrid out of the water.

Without question, the French forward would be a phenomenal addition to the Man Utd attack in the sensational event of them being able to sign him.

However, despite their supposed strong stance, they are not his only potential landing spot, since he also has ambitious admirers in Saudi Arabia.

A move to Al Hilal was not of interest to Mbappe in the summer, but the Spanish report has now revealed Al-Ittihad are interested in meeting whatever demands he has financially too – to the extent of making him the highest-paid player in history.

The question is whether or not he would find a move to the Saudi Pro League attractive from a sporting perspective, which seems unlikely.

Therefore, Man Utd might just be able to dream about bringing Mbappe to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old has only played in Ligue 1 so far at senior club level, first for Monaco and then for PSG.

LIVERPOOL SPY SECOND FLUMINENSE TALENT

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in Fluminense teenage winger Matheus Reis, who has been identified as another target after probes into signing Andre from the same club. (Calciomercato.it)

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been watching Real Betis winger Assane Diao. (Estadio Deportivo)

Real Madrid are planning a surprise January swoop to sign former Chelsea striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. (Diario Sport)

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Bryan Cristante from Roma, where Monchi previously signed him, while West Ham and Tottenham are also in contention. (TV Play)

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah but would plan to use him as a right-back, not a centre-half. (Bild)

TOTTENHAM STRIKER’S LOAN COULD HAVE BUY OPTION

Bologna will want to attach an option to buy into their proposed deal to sign Alejo Veliz on loan from Tottenham. (Corriere Di Bologna)

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho will approach his contract situation from February. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Leeds United have set an asking price of €20m for forward Wilfried Gnonto, who wants to leave the Championship side and is a target – alongside Lorenzo Insigne – for Lazio. (Corriere Dello Sport)

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is one of four players Inter Milan want to sign on a free transfer in 2024. (Calciomercato)

Inter have also spoken to the agents of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, rivalling Juventus to sign him for free next summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

MAN CITY IN POLE POSITION FOR LA LIGA TALENT

Manchester City have the priority to sign Savio from fellow City Football Group club Girona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Girona could lose Pablo Torre in January, when Barcelona are thinking of recalling him from his loan spell to cover for Gavi’s injury. (Diario Sport)

Maximilian Wober, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, has praised how parent club Leeds United are doing but says the option of returning is out of his hands. (Laola1)

Bayern Munich are preparing to open talks over new contracts for Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller. (Kicker)

Real Betis want to offer a coaching role to Claudio Bravo and an ambassadorial role to Andres Guardado when they retire in the summer. (AS)