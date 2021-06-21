Manchester United could receive a transfer setback over a centre-back, while the truth over Tottenham’s abandoned move for Gennaro Gattuso emerges – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

JUVE HATCH MILENKOVIC TRANSFER PLAN

Juventus are looking to do a player-plus-cash swap deal to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is also on Manchester United’s radar, a report claims.

United football director John Murtough faces a pivotal first transfer window after his recent appointment, tasked with pushing the club further towards silverware. They moved closer last season, finishing second in the Premier League and reaching the Europa League final, but need spurring on with further additions.

Centre-back has been mentioned by ex-United coach Nicky Butt as an area of transfer priority for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to address.

While Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane looks the likeliest deal so far, Serbia international Milenkovic still has links with a move to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract and he has reportedly told Fiorentina that he wants to move on.

His agent, Fali Ramadani, is subsequently looking for his client’s next club. United may still be interested, but recently-appointed Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has ideas of his own, according to Calciomercato.

21 June Transfer Chatter - Liverpool join race for centre-half, Ancelotti wants ex-forward at Real Madrid and Paul Pogba's lucrative contract offer Liverpool are to challenge Manchester United for Argentine centre-half, Carlo Ancelotti wants to reunite with former forward at Real Madrid and Paul Pogba has a decision to make with a lucrative new Manchester United contract, all in today's transfer chatter.

Fiorentina will demand between €15million (£13million) and €18million (£15million), but Juve chiefs feel they can lower the cash sum by including a player.

That player is not known, but it could be Radu Dragusin. The Serie A giants reportedly want to offer the exciting centre-back in a deal for Italy star Manuel Locatelli.

In any case, Fiorentina want to create a bidding war for Milenkovic, who played 34 of 38 Italian top flight games last term.

A detailed look at the three-horse race to qualify from Group B between Denmark, Russia & Finland

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Social media backlash from fans did not play the biggest part in Tottenham abandoning their chase for manager Gennaro Gattuso. Instead, a disagreement between chairman Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici caused the breakdown. (Tuttosport)

Antonio Conte says that he will take time out of football to be with his family after talks over a move to Spurs broke down. (Radio Anch’io Sport)

Roma chief Tiago Pinto has postponed transfer dealings with Arsenal over Granit Xhaka because of the fee disagreement. However, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is not a cheap alternative. (Il Romanista)

Roma’s move for Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio could also collapse if the Serie A side do not improve their offer. (Il Romanista)

LEEDS RETAIN DEFENDER TRANSFER INTEREST

Leeds United still have an interest in Sampdoria defender Omar Colley and could fight West Ham for his signature. (La Repubblica)

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, but the Uruguayan does not fancy a move to Elland Road. (Calciomercato)

Everton and West Ham have put respective proposals on the table for Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Il Bianconero)

But returning to Arsenal remains a potential option for Ramsey if he agrees to lower his salary demands. (Tutto Juve)

Meanwhile, Everton continue to eye Merih Demiral, with Juventus looking to offload him for the ‘right offer’. (Calciomercato)

BENFICA BOOST OVER GUENDOUZI

Benfica have received hope of reviving interest in Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. While Marseille have shown interest, the Ligue 1 club are struggling to meet the Gunners’ demands. (A Bola)

New Inter boss Simone Inzaghi believes that Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso would be an upgrade to Ivan Perisic. The Blues are looking to include their Spaniard in a deal for Achraf Hakimi. (FC Inter News)

However, Inter bosses do not want player-plus-cash deals for Hakimi, instead demanding €80million (£69million) for the Moroccan. (Fabrizio Romano)

BARCELONA ENQUIRE ABOUT GERMANY STAR

Barcelona have learned that Atalanta and Germany star Robin Gosens will cost €35million (£30million) after making an enquiry following his stellar performance against Portugal. (AS)

Arsenal have not walked away from a deal to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (Marca)

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is spending Monday – a day off after Sunday’s win over Wales – undergoing a medical over a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has prioritised a move to Manchester United over Manchester City because of the Old Trafford club’s ‘history and greatness’. (AS)