Manchester United have ‘made contact’ with the representatives of a flying LaLiga winger, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Tottenham will renew their interest in a top striker target in the January transfer window.

OLD TRAFFORD CHIEFS IN WINGER TALKS

Manchester United have reportedly already ‘made contact’ with the representatives of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele with a view to signing the flying winger in 2022.

The France star was continually linked with a switch to Old Trafford, prior to the Red Devils signing Jadon Sanco. However, it appears that there is still firm interest in the player, as United plan for the future.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo is only a two-year deal, while Edinson Cavani is set to move on next summer. To that end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants to add some young attacking to his squad.

Dembele, 24, fits that profile perfectly, despite his injury troubles since moving to Catalonia.

A fresh report from ElNacional claims that United ‘have already contacted’ the Frenchman’s entourage to ‘start negotiating his future’.

Barcelona want Anthony Martial Barcelona emerge as a shock destination for Anthony Martial, while ex-Red Dion Dublin has his say on the Frenchman, as it's revealed United were close to signing now-Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

A major reason for the Old Trafford club’s interest is down to the fact that Dembele will be available on a free next summer.

However, there could be a spanner in the works to their hopes. Mundo Deportivo claims that the financially-hit LaLiga giants want to extend Dembele’s deal until 2024.

They are already said to have met the attacker’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, to discuss the renewal.

Barca remain confident a deal will get done, although United are monitoring the situation and can agree a deal with Dembele from January.

Where next for Raheem Sterling? Liverpool, Spurs, Barcelona…

TOTTENHAM TO RENEW STRIKER INTEREST

Tottenham will make another move for Fiorentina playmaker Dusan Vlahovic in January. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United did not make a €50m offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly over the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are looking at three options for their next right-back, with Trent Alexander Arnold, Youcef Atal and Reece James all their radar. (El Nacional)

Tottenham have again expressed an interest in AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo in recent weeks but are unlikely to get their man. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are the latest club to have registered an interest in Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

A contract extension for Liverpool’s Naby Keita may not be as close as thought. (Bild)

DORTMUND LINE-UP HAALAND REPLACEMENT

Borussia Dortmund will move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa if Erling Haaland moves on next summer. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are the latest side to express interest in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Calciomercato)

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is not commenting regarding interest in his services from Barcelona. (Eurosport)

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is likely to be dismissed if his side lose to Cadiz on Thursday. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are looking at extending the contract of Take Kubo – who is on loan at Real Mallorca this season. (Cadena SER)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

The race for Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is heating up with both Inter and AC Milan interested in a deal. (Calciomercato)

James Rodriguez is already dreaming of playing alongside Lionel Messi despite only recently joining a new club. (Diario AS)

Saint-Etienne will make a late push to sign striker Mbaye Niang. (Le10)

Borussia Dortmund failed with a £15m move for Manchester City’s 18-year-old forward Liam Delap. (ESPN Football)

Benfica are keen to move midfielder Gabriel on in January. (O Jogo)